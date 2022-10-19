Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Apple TV 4K (Gen. 7)
Movieman

723 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#301968 19-Oct-2022 16:55
NEW APPLE TV 4K (Generation 7) will release in NZ on November 4th.

 

There will be two options:-

 

(1) 64gb with Wi-Fi Connection $279: 4K Video, A15 Bionic Chip, Siri remote with USB-C Connector.

 

(2) 128gb with Wi-Fi and Ethernet Connection $319: 4K Video, Thread Networking Support, Gigabit Ethernet, A15 Bionic Chip, Siri Remote with USB-C Connector.

 

I don't think that this new box will be a big enough upgrade for me (I already have last year's 6th Generation box).

 

Apparently the new box will support HDR10+, so Samsung and some Panasonic TV owners will benefit from that.

 

Apple TV 4K Gen. 7




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75” X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

Handsomedan
5028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2984817 19-Oct-2022 17:10
Apart from gaming, I don't really know why it needs the A15 chip. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

