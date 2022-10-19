NEW APPLE TV 4K (Generation 7) will release in NZ on November 4th.

There will be two options:-

(1) 64gb with Wi-Fi Connection $279: 4K Video, A15 Bionic Chip, Siri remote with USB-C Connector.

(2) 128gb with Wi-Fi and Ethernet Connection $319: 4K Video, Thread Networking Support, Gigabit Ethernet, A15 Bionic Chip, Siri Remote with USB-C Connector.

I don't think that this new box will be a big enough upgrade for me (I already have last year's 6th Generation box).

Apparently the new box will support HDR10+, so Samsung and some Panasonic TV owners will benefit from that.

Apple TV 4K Gen. 7