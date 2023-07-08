Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rickles

2600 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#306254 8-Jul-2023 12:30
Send private message quote this post

Just dug out from among parent's belongings -

 

JVC  HR-J695ea.

 

Looks very clean, turns on etc.

 

Worth anything these days?

gehenna
7738 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3101286 8-Jul-2023 12:34
Send private message quote this post

Worth something to someone. There is a decent retro technology scene on trade me. Also useful to people that want to digitise old home videos like I did a few years ago with my Philips VCR and a cheap TV tuner card.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
Bung
5174 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3101302 8-Jul-2023 13:15
Send private message quote this post

Watch old VCRs. Some of them had tricky tape loading mechanisms. Left too long without lubing the timing could go out causing the tape to bird's nest. Try them out on a sacrificial tape before the old wedding tape.

Rickles

2600 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3101307 8-Jul-2023 13:28
Send private message quote this post

     >useful to people that want to digitise old home videos<

 

Yeah, I forgot that aspect.

 

     >tricky tape loading mechanisms. Left too long without lubing the timing could go out causing the tape to bird's nest. Try them out on a sacrificial tape<

 

Will do.



Wombat1
197 posts

Master Geek


  #3101344 8-Jul-2023 15:41
Send private message quote this post

Rickles:

 

Worth anything these days?

 

 

Its worth a hell of a lot to the guy that has a lot of old family videos on VHS but no longer has a VCR. I have recently just gone through an exercise of converting/transferring a whole lot of my parent's old vhs recordings onto my hard drive. My VCR had not been used in years and I went as far as even buying a VHS head cleaning tape on ebay to make sure I could grab the best image quality possible. All of this is impossible without a working VCR.

I am sitting too with a whole lot of DAT DDS/DDS2/DDS3 backup tapes which I am hoping to restore sometime too. The price of those old tape drives has shot through the roof but keeping my eyes open all the time for something cheaper. 

Zigg
259 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3101406 8-Jul-2023 17:14
Send private message quote this post

Digitized all my tapes too, what a pain. One Panasonic VCR dropped dead in the home stretch 😡. And I had to chuck some mouldy tapes.

