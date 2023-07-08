Rickles: Worth anything these days?

Its worth a hell of a lot to the guy that has a lot of old family videos on VHS but no longer has a VCR. I have recently just gone through an exercise of converting/transferring a whole lot of my parent's old vhs recordings onto my hard drive. My VCR had not been used in years and I went as far as even buying a VHS head cleaning tape on ebay to make sure I could grab the best image quality possible. All of this is impossible without a working VCR.



I am sitting too with a whole lot of DAT DDS/DDS2/DDS3 backup tapes which I am hoping to restore sometime too. The price of those old tape drives has shot through the roof but keeping my eyes open all the time for something cheaper.





