I am on Gb Fibre but after today's customer service I have decided to pull the pin!

Customer service is shocking, New customers get treated far better than loyal existing customers

Called 2degrees 30 minutes on hold had to go out called back when home and 1 hour 20 minutes on hold IVR cut me off

Called back selected the IVR option to sign up as a new customer and call answered in under 5 minutes, Staff member could not help me and he put me thru to the broadband escalation line which was answered in about 10 minutes, Brent (I think that was his name) did not give a flying fish and admitted new customers are treated better and better deals

$96 existing customers out of contract

$80 for new customers get a free Fritzbox router and 6 months free Neon & Prime

My broadband and mobile accounts are always in credit

I have enjoyed been a 2degrees Fibre customer for a number of years but now it is time to say good bye