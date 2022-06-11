Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Sorry 2degrees I am moving on!
Linux

8954 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#296367 11-Jun-2022 17:48
Send private message quote this post

I am on Gb Fibre but after today's customer service I have decided to pull the pin!


Customer service is shocking, New customers get treated far better than loyal existing customers


Called 2degrees 30 minutes on hold had to go out called back when home and 1 hour 20 minutes on hold IVR cut me off


Called back selected the IVR option to sign up as a new customer and call answered in under 5 minutes, Staff member could not help me and he put me thru to the broadband escalation line which was answered in about 10 minutes, Brent (I think that was his name) did not give a flying fish and admitted new customers are treated better and better deals


$96 existing customers out of contract


$80 for new customers get a free Fritzbox router and 6 months free Neon & Prime


My broadband and mobile accounts are always in credit


I have enjoyed been a 2degrees Fibre customer for a number of years but now it is time to say good bye

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
Mehrts
491 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2925327 11-Jun-2022 18:02
Send private message quote this post

Welcome to the world of new customer deals and zero for loyalty.

This is the exact reason why I change power & internet providers every 1-2 years. Saves a bunch in the long run with sharper rates or however many months of free service.

Although I disagree with the practice, if that's the game the providers want to play, then I'll play it.

Linux

8954 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2925354 11-Jun-2022 18:35
Send private message quote this post

@Mehrts I just do not get this logic ignore loyal customers

 

If I was problem customer never paid my bills and called tech support as my printer is not working or I forgot my Facebook account password then I could understand but a customer that never needs tech support and pays monthly invoice in advance,

 

Far out if they wanted me to pay 1 year in advance I would not have an issue $80 x 12

cokemaster
Exited
4491 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2925355 11-Jun-2022 18:37
Send private message quote this post

My friend and I each had a very similar experience with 2 Degrees regarding prices going up after contract expiry. This is almost a carbon copy of it, including the wait times. 

 

Completely agree @Mehrts. If providers value acquisition over retention, so be it. However, so far my journey with Vodafone with JP at the helm has been very positive, I have recently been 'right planned' by an awesome NZ team lead and I'm extremely happy with the experience (so much so, I brought another connection across... 9 on account and counting). 




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!



Mehrts
491 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2925356 11-Jun-2022 18:42
Send private message quote this post

@Linux @cokemaster I do think it's a flawed system where new customers get better deals than existing ones. I have no problem sticking with a provider if they look after me for a long time, but that just doesn't seem to be the way.

I bounce between Orcon & Slingshot to take advantage of the new customer deals, but I also know that I'm not actually changing service in the background, as they're both on the same network infrastructure.

Same goes for power companies. The infrastructure stays the same, but the pricing can vary between providers for the same service.

Linux

8954 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2925357 11-Jun-2022 18:42
Send private message quote this post

@cokemaster I agree with @jasonparis active on Geekzone the thought has crossed my mind this afternoon about moving my Fibre connection to VodafoneNZ

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11901 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2925362 11-Jun-2022 18:55
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

@cokemaster I agree with @jasonparis active on Geekzone the thought has crossed my mind this afternoon about moving my Fibre connection to VodafoneNZ

 

 

And there are people who have had same issues you had with 2D, with Vodafone.

 

End of the day, everyones out for money, theres always someone to "take your place" as it were.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

cokemaster
Exited
4491 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2925364 11-Jun-2022 19:00
Send private message quote this post

@Linux - may be worth just asking the chat folks/contact centre folks what the best they can do, often they're prepared to shave $10/20 per month off the above the line offer. 

 

@Mehrts - its a bit silly that they require folks to do that and on one hand it doesn't make sense. Acquiring customers is expensive. That being said, I think the business case for acquisition only offers rests with the fact that many customers will just go 'meh', remain connected with the same provider and the service provider reaps the fatter margins (which outweighs the smaller cost of prosumers exiting for other new acquisition offers). If enough customers said 'enough', I suspect service providers would change their tone fairly quickly. 

 

I know a lot of providers will point to their 'brand' or their sponsorship (eg. Spark with Spark Arena, 2 Degrees with Super Rugby) being some asset that customers will instinctively gravitate towards... but at the end of the day, the only thing I care about is good service at a reasonable price. A few years ago, I would have extended 2 Degrees a bit more of a break being a 'challenger' in the mobile space but after their corporatisation... that good will is well and truly gone. 




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!



cokemaster
Exited
4491 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2925365 11-Jun-2022 19:03
Send private message quote this post

@xpd - absolutely. There was a period of time where I felt burnt by Voda and a Voda sim card in my household was a rare sight. I've had poor experiences with all the main telcos.
That being said - I've also had some excellent experiences with the same telcos and I've also been privy to a number of them who have genuinely tried to improve their services for all customers.

 

 




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 