It appears that 2degrees broadband is down again in Auckland.
2 outages within a few weeks of their Vocus merger doesn't really bode well for the future does it?
And back after ~5 minutes.
You're making a bunch of assumptions re: merger of organisations and networks/BNGs etc. Are you able to provide a bit more detail, what is your specific location in Auckland? It's possible there's been a fibre cut (car accident?),a fault in your cabinet or potentially a line card failure, providing a bit more might help paint a picture :-)
A heap of reports on Downdetector. And for the record Hillsborough.
And in terms of making a big assumption - after several years of ultra reliable service (well exceeding what I expect from a retail ISP) it seems a little too coincidental that outages start pretty much straight after a merger.
