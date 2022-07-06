Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees broadband down again?

#298680 6-Jul-2022 22:43
It appears that 2degrees broadband is down again in Auckland.

 

2 outages within a few weeks of their Vocus merger doesn't really bode well for the future does it?

 

 

 

And back after ~5 minutes.

  #2939001 6-Jul-2022 22:47
Hiya,

 

You're making a bunch of assumptions re: merger of organisations and networks/BNGs etc.  Are you able to provide a bit more detail, what is your specific location in Auckland? It's possible there's been a fibre cut (car accident?),a fault in your cabinet or potentially a line card failure, providing a bit more might help paint a picture :-)

 

https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

  #2939002 6-Jul-2022 22:49
A heap of reports on Downdetector.  And for the record Hillsborough.

 

And in terms of making a big assumption - after several years of ultra reliable service (well exceeding what I expect from a retail ISP) it seems a little too coincidental that outages start pretty much straight after a merger.

  #2939003 6-Jul-2022 22:51
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=298569




