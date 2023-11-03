Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees having speed issues again or just me?
#310589 3-Nov-2023 20:51
I am wondering if anyone is currently experiencing very unstable speeds with 2degrees at the moment.

 

It seems to only have started in the last 30min to 1 hour.

 

I am on the 1gbit connection and usually get very close to this all of the time.

 

This is what I am seeing currently and very incosistant with fast.com but exactly the same results with speedtest.net (I have tried server on 2degrees and spark)

 

 

and a second test:

 

 

Speedtest.net - One NZ Wellington:

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/15459624820

 

 

Speedtest.net - Spark Wellington:

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/15459646583

 

 

 

 

I am testing on a PC which is hard wired with no wifi to get these speed test results but also experiencing issues on my TV and chromecast so is not just this machine.

 

I also didnt notice this until now but I had a brief full outage also:

 

 

Running a ping to 1.1.1.1 I am getting reponse times of about 4-7ms when my connection test at full speed but getting 150-300ms when issues are experienced.

 

I have been on hold for a while now to see if something is going on but havent got through yet so checking in with you lot.





  #3155611 3-Nov-2023 21:17
full line speed for me




  #3155624 4-Nov-2023 06:09
New fortnite update was released last night. The load it puts on the networks is phenominal. They release it in a "quiet time" in the states, which just happens to be peak time here.

  #3155669 4-Nov-2023 09:29
Nope no issues for me on 300/100

I take it you have rebooted router & ONT?



  #3155715 4-Nov-2023 12:29
I mean, there was a lot of load last night due to the Fortnite Update and everyone wanting a piece of OG Fortnite.

Couple of go-to steps are Power Cycle ONT and Modem for 60 seconds. Usually I advise wait for ONT to start up then turn the modem on.

Are you able to provide updated speed tests when this is completed. I don’t see any issues on 2degrees’ side.

And for your Wireless devices, depending on your Modem, with all the ingest there could be in your area.. make sure you change your 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz channels. You can see available ones with a free network Scanner or your modem may have that feature.

What model of Modem do you have? Is it a 2degrees Supplied one (FritzBox or Orbi?)

  #3156776 6-Nov-2023 21:19
Yeah it is really strange.

 

I restarted the ONT and router (I use pfsense), I have even connected a FritzBox to test and getting pretty much the same results:

 

 

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/15471692195

 

The speedtest results are all pretty consistently the same no matter what server I choose.

 

The odd thing is fast.com will jump between 1gbit and single digit mbps when I test over and over. EDIT: Now that I type this I am having ah ard time to get fast.com to fault again.

 

I also notice if I start a download of a game through steam I get pretty near full speed but downloading any games from xbox game pass I only get 10-20mbit.

 

I am wondering if it is some kind of CND issue? but then why am I the only one effected? Congestion in my area? (not sure how this effects fiber connections). Tis is happening on two different router and two different hard wired machines.. very odd.





  #3156800 6-Nov-2023 22:16
Could you do a couple traceroutes to your most used sites and see how many hops it’s taking. Maybe something really weird is going on with your routing.

