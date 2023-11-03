I am wondering if anyone is currently experiencing very unstable speeds with 2degrees at the moment.

It seems to only have started in the last 30min to 1 hour.

I am on the 1gbit connection and usually get very close to this all of the time.

This is what I am seeing currently and very incosistant with fast.com but exactly the same results with speedtest.net (I have tried server on 2degrees and spark)

and a second test:

Speedtest.net - One NZ Wellington:

https://www.speedtest.net/result/15459624820

Speedtest.net - Spark Wellington:

https://www.speedtest.net/result/15459646583

I am testing on a PC which is hard wired with no wifi to get these speed test results but also experiencing issues on my TV and chromecast so is not just this machine.

I also didnt notice this until now but I had a brief full outage also:

Running a ping to 1.1.1.1 I am getting reponse times of about 4-7ms when my connection test at full speed but getting 150-300ms when issues are experienced.

I have been on hold for a while now to see if something is going on but havent got through yet so checking in with you lot.