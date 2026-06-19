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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2D service degradation
cjmchch

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#324973 19-Jun-2026 21:28
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Anybody else getting 2Degrees Ultimate Unlimited speed reductions in Christchurch

Currently it appears capped at 100/100.

Done all the usual restarted the ONT, router, devices



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MrGadget
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  #3504708 19-Jun-2026 22:28
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No issues in Wigram for me. That said I’m a bit of an outlier as I’m Chorus fed not Enable like most of Chch. 
probably could do with some more info. Is this a new connection or move of address? Have you made any changes at all? When did it start?




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jarledb
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  #3504709 19-Jun-2026 22:33
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Probably a problem with your connection, best solution is to contact 2degrees support and have them get on the case.




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fe31nz
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  #3504712 19-Jun-2026 22:57
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If it is an Ethernet connection at your end, you might have a cable with a broken pair so it can only do 100 Mbit/s.  So try a different cable.  Or a different port on your switch.



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  #3504779 20-Jun-2026 09:00
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Check Ethernet cables / replace

cjmchch

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  #3504803 20-Jun-2026 11:08
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Thanks for the replies...

Have isolated it out to a fault from ONT back to network.

Different Ethernet cables, swapped out router, laptop directly into ONT (with different cables) and still tests 100/100 despite provisioning at 1000/500

Other than the ONT itself it's not a me problem...

Time will tell.

boosacnoodle
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  #3504830 20-Jun-2026 12:39
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Also on 2degrees fibre in Christchurch on Enable. Just got my best every speedtest at 973/494 Mbps. No problems here.

 

 

FYI - Enable has recently allowed hyper fibre city-wide and 2degrees are now offering this to retail customers. Hopefully your port is not (already) overloaded.

 
 
 
 

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cjmchch

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  #3504897 20-Jun-2026 15:11
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Interesting

I had an IPv6 block provisioned last week for my subnet and asked then about 1GB upgrade and they said it wasn't available.

I'd have hyper tomorrow if I could.

dfnt
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  #3504906 20-Jun-2026 16:57
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I believe Enable don't do 1/1, but they do have hyperfibre available now




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cjmchch

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  #3504910 20-Jun-2026 17:21
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dfnt:

I believe Enable don't do 1/1, but they do have hyperfibre available now



Just checked my address and it shows as being available

May very well move to 2GB for some additional headroom on the upstream side. A router upgrade is needed though.

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