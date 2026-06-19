Anybody else getting 2Degrees Ultimate Unlimited speed reductions in Christchurch
Currently it appears capped at 100/100.
Done all the usual restarted the ONT, router, devices
No issues in Wigram for me. That said I’m a bit of an outlier as I’m Chorus fed not Enable like most of Chch.
probably could do with some more info. Is this a new connection or move of address? Have you made any changes at all? When did it start?
Any comment made here is my own and should not be taken as that of my employer.
Probably a problem with your connection, best solution is to contact 2degrees support and have them get on the case.
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If it is an Ethernet connection at your end, you might have a cable with a broken pair so it can only do 100 Mbit/s. So try a different cable. Or a different port on your switch.
Check Ethernet cables / replace
Also on 2degrees fibre in Christchurch on Enable. Just got my best every speedtest at 973/494 Mbps. No problems here.
FYI - Enable has recently allowed hyper fibre city-wide and 2degrees are now offering this to retail customers. Hopefully your port is not (already) overloaded.
I believe Enable don't do 1/1, but they do have hyperfibre available now
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dfnt:
I believe Enable don't do 1/1, but they do have hyperfibre available now
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