So as I mentioned in a couple of other threads I have just purchased a Panasonic DMR-HWT260 1 week ago.

Here are some questions I was asked and my answers.

* Is the speed of the Interface any good? Does it lag, or is it quite usable? (I like the interface and have no problems with it, no lag and very very usable)

* How quickly can it flip between channels? Does it take a second or two, or quite fast? (There is like a second between channels , would be the same as sky really)

* Does it record OK? On time, doesn't miss stuff etc?C (Records fine has a 1tb drive to store to and you can plug in external hd's if that is not enough)

* Can you pause/rewind live TV? The specs claim you can, does it work alright? (To be honest I have not tried this but I would say it would be fine)

* Is it reliable? Do you have to pull the power out once a week or anything? (Only had it a week but if its a Panasonic I would say there will be no problems at all)

* Picture quality etc OK? Any major issues? (Picture quality is fantastic , 1080p as opposed to 1080i on mysky , can also do 4k if need be)

* What's the Miracast software like for it? (Have not tried this yet sorry)

* Anything else worth mentioning? (Smaller and lighter than I thought it would be which is great, duel tuner = thumbs up)

Look it just works and does what it says its going to do. Nice and easy to use in fact to easy and the missus is series linking her soaps all over the place and with the 1tb hd in it that is going to be a lot of soaps.

There are a heap of features and every time I go to use it I discover something else I did not know it did.

They retail for around the $450+ mark this is probably due to the fact they have only just been released.

Any questions you want to know fire away and I will respond as best as I can.

@muppet is getting one as well this arvo I believe.