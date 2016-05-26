Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Panasonic DMR-HWT260 owners thread.
#196305 26-May-2016 13:39
So as I mentioned in a couple of other threads I have just purchased a Panasonic DMR-HWT260 1 week ago. 

 

Here are some questions I was asked and my answers.

 

* Is the speed of the Interface any good? Does it lag, or is it quite usable?                   (I like the interface and have no problems with it, no lag and very very usable)
* How quickly can it flip between channels? Does it take a second or two, or quite fast? (There is like a second between channels , would be the same as sky really)
* Does it record OK? On time, doesn't miss stuff etc?C                                              (Records fine has a 1tb drive to store to and you can plug in external hd's if that is not enough)
* Can you pause/rewind live TV? The specs claim you can, does it work alright?            (To be honest I have not tried this but I would say it would be fine)
* Is it reliable? Do you have to pull the power out once a week or anything?                 (Only had it a week but if its a Panasonic I would say there will be no problems at all)
* Picture quality etc OK? Any major issues?                                                             (Picture quality is fantastic , 1080p as opposed to 1080i on mysky , can also do 4k if need be)
* What's the Miracast software like for it?                                                               (Have not tried this yet sorry)
* Anything else worth mentioning?                                                                         (Smaller and lighter than I thought it would be which is great, duel tuner = thumbs up)

 

 

 

Look it just works and does what it says its going to do. Nice and easy to use in fact to easy and the missus is series linking her soaps all over the place and with the 1tb hd in it that is going to be a lot of soaps.

 

There are a heap of features and every time I go to use it I discover something else I did not know it did.

 

They retail for around the $450+ mark this is probably due to the fact they have only just been released.

 

Any questions you want to know fire away and I will respond as best as I can.

 

@muppet is getting one as well this arvo I believe.

 

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

muppet
  #1560061 26-May-2016 13:53
Yes, picking it up this afternoon and getting an Antenna Guy around tomorrow to get our UHF feed working.

 

Played with it in Harvey Norman, works well.

 

 

 

Thanks @Mspec for answering my questions about it originally.

tangerz
  #1560107 26-May-2016 15:37
@Mspec When two recordings overlap, are you still restricted to only those two channels, (even for channels on the same mux), like on previous models?

 

Ideally if two recordings were on the same mux they would only use one tuner even if the recordings overlapped.

 

 

 

Also what is the load time like for the Freeview Plus guide and Apps? (My DMR-PWT550GZ often takes 15-20 seconds to load these)

JaseNZ

  #1560139 26-May-2016 15:48
tangerz:

 

@Mspec When two recordings overlap, are you still restricted to only those two channels, (even for channels on the same mux), like on previous models?

 

Ideally if two recordings were on the same mux they would only use one tuner even if the recordings overlapped.

 

 

 

Also what is the load time like for the Freeview Plus guide and Apps? (My DMR-PWT550GZ often takes 15-20 seconds to load these)

 

 

To be honest I don't know as have not been in that position with it yet. Will set it up to do it over the weekend and let you know laughing

 

 

 

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man



Shin
#1560165 26-May-2016 16:59
Hi,

 

 

 

I just told SKY to disconnect my 20year long subscription. And told that my disconnection will come to the end after 28 days. Oh..

 

 

 

Anyway, I'm looking for something like MY SKY HD with capable of watching Youtube, Netflix and Lightbox.

 

 

 

Is DMR-HWT260 offer this features?

 

 

 

I saw a Netflix logo on the webpage, however not sure for Youtube and Lightbox. Are these supported by built-in web-browser?

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

JaseNZ

  #1560167 26-May-2016 17:01
There is a Youtube app built in but no Lightbox , I just use a chrome cast for that.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Shin
  #1560169 26-May-2016 17:09
Mspec:

 

There is a Youtube app built in but no Lightbox , I just use a chrome cast for that.

 

 

Thanks for the quick reply!

 

Does it have built-in web browser at all?

 

Is it works with wireless keyboard?

JaseNZ

  #1560172 26-May-2016 17:16
Shin:

 

Mspec:

 

There is a Youtube app built in but no Lightbox , I just use a chrome cast for that.

 

 

Thanks for the quick reply!

 

Does it have built-in web browser at all?

 

Is it works with wireless keyboard?

 

 

Yes it has a built in web browser not sure about the wireless keyboard though don't have one to try on it sorry,




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man



bazzer
  #1560393 27-May-2016 01:43
tangerz:

 

@Mspec When two recordings overlap, are you still restricted to only those two channels, (even for channels on the same mux), like on previous models?

 

Ideally if two recordings were on the same mux they would only use one tuner even if the recordings overlapped.

 

 

 

Also what is the load time like for the Freeview Plus guide and Apps? (My DMR-PWT550GZ often takes 15-20 seconds to load these)

 

 

This is about the only downside I've had with my (older) Panasonic box. Even if it didn't overlap the shows on the same mux it would be OK rather than tying up both tuners.

tdgeek
  #1560415 27-May-2016 07:32
Shin:

 

Hi,

 

 

 

I just told SKY to disconnect my 20year long subscription. And told that my disconnection will come to the end after 28 days. Oh..

 

 

 

Anyway, I'm looking for something like MY SKY HD with capable of watching Youtube, Netflix and Lightbox.

 

 

 

Is DMR-HWT260 offer this features?

 

 

 

I saw a Netflix logo on the webpage, however not sure for Youtube and Lightbox. Are these supported by built-in web-browser?

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

Problem is that when apps arrive on Smart TV/STB they won't always be supported and updated.

 

I stopped Sky in Feb, have an Apple TV4, with YouTube, Netflix, Lightbox, Curiostystream as my all in one place SVOD. Remote is good, or I can use my iPhone as a remote. Hopefully Fanpass will be on there soon, then I'm done.

 

Panny BWT720 handles FTA

muppet
  #1560416 27-May-2016 07:38
@tdgeek

 

The box offers Netflix (it even has a "Netflix" button on the remote) as well as Quikflix and Youtube.  No Lightbox, but that's not to say it can't be supported as it also has a little built in "app store" where I guess Panasonic can add more things as required.

 

We already have an Apple TV, so we didn't need it for Netflix.  The things I really wanted from it are:

 

* MySkyHDi Interface to play/record/rewind TV.  It has this and it works well from the quick demo I had at Harvey Norman.

 

* DLNA to play all the movies I've backed up over the years.  It has this and it works really well, though I wish it could fastforward faster - even on the fastest setting it's a slow fast-foward. The one thing I have noticed that annoys me for the DLNA is that it can't play back "DTS Audio".  Not sure what that is, but my VLC on my laptop can play back this TV series I've backed up, but the STB can't play it (Video plays fine but it says it can't play back the Audio stream)

 

I've a bloke coming today to give us a UHF Antenna/feed etc, so I'll be able to talk to it's Freeview capabilities soon.

 

For it's price though ($470) it seems like a great little box.  It'll pay for itself in ~6 months.  I can't wait to ring Sky today and tell them to eff off.

trig42
  #1560514 27-May-2016 10:22
Question for those that have the DMR-HWT260.

 

hbbTV - Does it have the Apps for TVNZ and TV3 on demand? (ie., does it have FreeviewPlus). I see hbbTV mentioned on the website, but it appears nowhere in the detailed specs.

 

Also, when setting up recordings, does it use the Freeview EPG (as the DishTV units do), or bring the data into its own Guide? (The freeview one is usually pretty slow - looking at the manual for this unit, it may have its own guide?)

 

I am looking to replace a MTV3600, and while I am doing it, would like to get the OnDemand apps. The DishTV T2200 has them (and they work fine on my T2100), but I see people still having issues with the T2200 software, and the reason I want to move the MTV3600 on is WAF, and it is pretty good IMO.

JaseNZ

  #1560616 27-May-2016 12:09
trig42:

 

Question for those that have the DMR-HWT260.

 

hbbTV - Does it have the Apps for TVNZ and TV3 on demand? (ie., does it have FreeviewPlus). I see hbbTV mentioned on the website, but it appears nowhere in the detailed specs.

 

Also, when setting up recordings, does it use the Freeview EPG (as the DishTV units do), or bring the data into its own Guide? (The freeview one is usually pretty slow - looking at the manual for this unit, it may have its own guide?)

 

I am looking to replace a MTV3600, and while I am doing it, would like to get the OnDemand apps. The DishTV T2200 has them (and they work fine on my T2100), but I see people still having issues with the T2200 software, and the reason I want to move the MTV3600 on is WAF, and it is pretty good IMO.

 

 

Yes it does have freeview plus 

 

The guide which must be its own and is very very fast. 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

trig42
  #1560627 27-May-2016 12:21
Mspec:

 

trig42:

 

Question for those that have the DMR-HWT260.

 

hbbTV - Does it have the Apps for TVNZ and TV3 on demand? (ie., does it have FreeviewPlus). I see hbbTV mentioned on the website, but it appears nowhere in the detailed specs.

 

Also, when setting up recordings, does it use the Freeview EPG (as the DishTV units do), or bring the data into its own Guide? (The freeview one is usually pretty slow - looking at the manual for this unit, it may have its own guide?)

 

I am looking to replace a MTV3600, and while I am doing it, would like to get the OnDemand apps. The DishTV T2200 has them (and they work fine on my T2100), but I see people still having issues with the T2200 software, and the reason I want to move the MTV3600 on is WAF, and it is pretty good IMO.

 

 

Yes it does have freeview plus 

 

The guide which must be its own and is very very fast. 

 

 

Great news - ticks two of my boxes. Just got to find one at a nice price now :)

muppet
  #1560628 27-May-2016 12:24
trig42:

 

 

 

Great news - ticks two of my boxes. Just got to find one at a nice price now :)

 

 

Well I might be able to sell you ours!

 

The Freeview guy came and said "Oh you're double story? Oh and there's too many trees, you won't get a signal"

 

I don't really believe him, everyone else on the street has a UHF Antenna up and pointing at Mt Erin, I can't see why we can't have one too. I've asked another mob to come and give their opinion.

 

But if it really doesn't work out, well, unless Harvey Norman will take this back, I will be selling it brand new!




I hate you.

trig42
  #1560631 27-May-2016 12:28
Thanks for the offer.

 

Are you in Hawkes Bay? I would have thought just about everyone there (esp in Napier and Hastings - Havelock North may have issues - would get it, Mt Erin is pretty big, and HB is pretty flat).

 

 

 

HN would take it back I imagine, but I'll keep an eye on this thread.

