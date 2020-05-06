Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsIT Pro and developersMicrosoft to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
irpegg

Master Geek
#270367 6-May-2020 11:58
https://news.microsoft.com/en-nz/2020/05/06/aotearoa-disclosure/?_lrsc=f766bd83-25ce-4dee-89c3-61d2ea3d81b5

 

 

 

Pretty huge for cloud in NZ, will definitely generate a lot of new Cloud business their way so hoping AWS & Google follow suit

billgates
Uber Geek
Trusted

  #2477706 6-May-2020 12:03
This is really good news. Local Azure and Office 365. Also hopefully local Xbox servers so no more aussie latency. I wonder which city though they are going to pick.




danfaulknor
Ultimate Geek
Trusted
Prodigi
  #2477709 6-May-2020 12:14
billgates:

 

I wonder which city though they are going to pick.

 

 

I'd be very surprised if it wasn't Auckland




Zepanda66
Ultimate Geek
  #2477717 6-May-2020 12:19
Could this be for Project xCloud?




cokemaster
Exited
Uber Geek
  #2477720 6-May-2020 12:21
danielfaulknor:

 

billgates:

 

I wonder which city though they are going to pick.

 

 

I'd be very surprised if it wasn't Auckland

 

 

Huntly or Gore are frontrunners if certain '**** towns of NZ' were to be believed :P




nathan
Uber Geek
  #2477732 6-May-2020 12:28
Zepanda66:

Could this be for Project xCloud?



Project xCloud is powered by Microsoft Azure

This announcement is for Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform

amanzi
Amanzi
Uber Geek
  #2477736 6-May-2020 12:32
This is HUGE news!

 

Wonder how long before AWS responds...

nathan
Uber Geek
  #2477760 6-May-2020 12:38
cokemaster:

 

Huntly or Gore are frontrunners if certain '**** towns of NZ' were to be believed :P

 

 

 

 

I heard there may be some cheap electricity and cool temperatures in Bluff

 
 
 
 

DjShadow
Uber Geek
  #2477770 6-May-2020 12:57
nathan:

 

cokemaster:

 

Huntly or Gore are frontrunners if certain '**** towns of NZ' were to be believed :P

 

 

 

 

I heard there may be some cheap electricity and cool temperatures in Bluff

 

 

If it were up to me I'd put it in Hamilton. No volcanos, quakes super rare, weather is hardly interesting, etc. Land is cheaper too.

amanzi
Amanzi
Uber Geek
  #2477774 6-May-2020 13:04
billgates:

 

I wonder which city though they are going to pick.

 

 

Will be interesting to see if they will support availability zones here - meaning multiple datacentres within a couple milliseconds latency between each other. I would have thought that Auckland would be the primary candidate for a datacentre due to the proximity of the sumbarine cables. Huntly/Hamilton isn't too far from Auckland.

xpd

xpd
Uber Geek
  #2477777 6-May-2020 13:08
HP were going to build a datacentre in Tuakau a few years back. 

 

 




Zeon
Uber Geek
  #2477778 6-May-2020 13:09
Build close to power generation and somewhere with cool temperatures - Southland could be a good option.




Zepanda66
Ultimate Geek
  #2477781 6-May-2020 13:11
Apparently it still needs government approval but I dont see why it wouldn't get it. 




amanzi
Amanzi
Uber Geek
  #2477783 6-May-2020 13:13
Wow - the Microsoft news was the first thing Jacinda Ardern discussed in the daily press conference at 1pm!

chevrolux
Uber Geek
  #2477784 6-May-2020 13:14
Just had a shout out on the daily conference from Jacinda.

I'm looking forward to AWS following this up though...

Lias
Uber Geek
  #2477791 6-May-2020 13:16
This is huge.. and awesome.




