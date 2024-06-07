Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
What is your oldest SSD?
openmedia

3308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#315017 7-Jun-2024 16:47
I'm interested to hear how long you're seeing various SSDs last as I'm starting to see some lasting well over 10+ years.

 

Oldest

 

  • Toshiba THNSNC128GAMJ

     

    • Power on Hours 50892
    • Physical Age 13 Years
    • No smart data to confirm writes or expected lifetime remaining
    • Currently in an mSATA -> SATA Adapter

Most Used

 

  • Crucial CT512M550SSD1 

     

    • Power on Hours 80234 (over 9 years)
    • Physical Age 9 Years
    • Lifetime remaining = 41% used
    • TBW = 16TB / Warranty 72TBW

I'm surprised how happy the Crucial M550s are given their setup for most of the last 8 years didn't have TRIM enabled due to a hardware/software conflict.




View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page
 1 | 2
Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
1343 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245784 7-Jun-2024 16:54
I have an Intel X25-V Series SSDSA2M040G2GC (40 GB) that I bought in 2010 - still going strong. 
It served well as a boot disk for Windows 7 back in the day, but is now a bit small for anything serious. 

 

I use it as a boot drive in an old laptop that I've put Chromebook OS on, and it does fine there.




Behodar
10413 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245789 7-Jun-2024 17:19
OCZ Agility 3, 180 GB, "Shipped on 14/06/2012". It used to be in my Mac as the primary drive (back when they actually had bays...) but now it's in my Raspberry Pi.

 

For the past wee while I've occasionally had "waiting for boot device" or similar when I power on, but I'm not sure whether that's due to an ageing drive or a software update. Rebooting usually fixes it, and once it's running it works fine.

timmmay
20476 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245791 7-Jun-2024 17:27
11,489 power on hours for a Samsung 840 pro, 1.4 years, purchased 11 years ago in 2013. I don't have the computer on all the time, obviously. I also have a 6TB HGST drive from 2017 with 16878 hours.



tweake
2337 posts

Uber Geek


  #3245807 7-Jun-2024 19:56
intel 520, 11 years old. 

Johnk
832 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245808 7-Jun-2024 20:04
I cant remember what year I purchased this, but I am thinking over 10 years ago maybe... 

 

Not as old as some of the above, only 7yrs 51days on time but with 95TB written to it. 

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79130 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245813 7-Jun-2024 20:35
These are on my desktop.

 

My boot drive, Crucial P1 NVME about five years old now:

 

 

Temp drive, SanDisk SD7SN3Q about nine years old now:

 




froob
691 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3245819 7-Jun-2024 20:56
Mines a an Intel X25-M that I bought back in 2010 for my laptop (at great expense). It still works fine - used as a boot drive for ChromeOS these days.




xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13718 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245825 7-Jun-2024 21:25
Nothing too old here.... this one is in my home server.

 

 

 

Samsung 850 EVO 500GB

 

 

 




Senecio
2692 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3245855 8-Jun-2024 06:22
timmmay:

 

11,489 power on hours for a Samsung 840 pro, 1.4 years, purchased 11 years ago in 2013. I don't have the computer on all the time, obviously. I also have a 6TB HGST drive from 2017 with 16878 hours.

 

 

Another Samsung 840 pro here installed as a boot drive in a 2011 Mac mini. No idea of the power on hours but since it was used as my Plex server up until last year I expect it to be quite high.

SpartanVXL
1266 posts

Uber Geek


  #3245932 8-Jun-2024 09:36
Another Intel X-25 M 80GB thats in a machine somewhere, haven’t checked it recently though.

openmedia

3308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3248007 12-Jun-2024 16:00
So a follow up question is what kinds of failure rates are people seeing. So far none of my SSDs have failed - even some of my more i/o intensive drives appear to be handling their workloads.




cddt
1495 posts

Uber Geek


  #3248009 12-Jun-2024 16:05
openmedia:

 

So a follow up question is what kinds of failure rates are people seeing. So far none of my SSDs have failed - even some of my more i/o intensive drives appear to be handling their workloads.

 

 

I've had one fail, was in a laptop for a couple of years as a replacement of the originally spinning disk, and not used very often or heavily. Just dead one day, no warning signs. 




openmedia

3308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3248380 13-Jun-2024 12:44
cddt:

 

openmedia:

 

So a follow up question is what kinds of failure rates are people seeing. So far none of my SSDs have failed - even some of my more i/o intensive drives appear to be handling their workloads.

 

 

I've had one fail, was in a laptop for a couple of years as a replacement of the originally spinning disk, and not used very often or heavily. Just dead one day, no warning signs. 

 

 

I've heard that from other users. unlike traditional HDDs you seldom see when a failure is about to occur.




richms
28038 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3248390 13-Jun-2024 13:28
Oldest still in use is a samsung nvme in my "linux iso" downloading machine that is telling me its well past its lifetime writes but still keeps on trucking.

 

I have 5 960 gig sata sandiscs which was my steam drive in the gaming PC in a striped storage space. 4 of them still work. The one that died did it with no warning, was happy as in hd sentinal one day and then the PC had the drive disappear and it no longer shows to bios or windows on anything I plug it into.\

 

I have had all the cheap crap kinspec and similar drives not totally fail, but just start to become so laggy that the machine crashed until it was powercycled after not very long, I consider them dead even tho they will still boot (slowly) and store data (at sub CD-ROM write speeds)




Behodar
10413 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3248414 13-Jun-2024 14:27
richms:

 

I have had all the cheap crap kinspec and similar drives not totally fail, but just start to become so laggy that the machine crashed until it was powercycled after not very long, I consider them dead even tho they will still boot (slowly) and store data (at sub CD-ROM write speeds)

 

 

Now that you mention it... I had an Intel (512 GB, I think) that did that. It had been my primary SSD for around two years on my work PC, then I bought the computer and used it at home for maybe another four or five years.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page





