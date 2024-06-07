openmedia:

I'm interested to hear how long you're seeing various SSDs last as I'm starting to see some lasting well over 10+ years.
Oldest
- Toshiba THNSNC128GAMJ
- Power on Hours 50892
- Physical Age 13 Years
- No smart data to confirm writes or expected lifetime remaining
- Currently in an mSATA -> SATA Adapter
Most Used
- Crucial CT512M550SSD1
- Power on Hours 80234 (over 9 years)
- Physical Age 9 Years
- Lifetime remaining = 41% used
- TBW = 16TB / Warranty 72TBW
I'm surprised how happy the Crucial M550s are given their setup for most of the last 8 years didn't have TRIM enabled due to a hardware/software conflict.