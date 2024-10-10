ThatPrettyFreya

Hiya, like the title says, anyone know where a basically broke girl can source SPARC-based (preferably capable of running Solaris 11) or Power*-based (AIX 7.x) servers for experimentation and learning in the Wellington area? We had a real hard time finding them in chch, kinda hoping that WLG will have some officer somewhere with an old dusty Sun box kicking around or what have you. Not sure if this is the right place to ask this but we're gonna do it anyway and see what results.
Edit, 001537 Pacific Time Thu 10-OCT-24: typo