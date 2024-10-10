ThatPrettyFreya

@jamesrt

Usecase is mostly exploring. Yeah, Solaris 11 and SUN4U aren't friends, though that's not to say sunos5.11 and SUN4U aren't; Tribblix being what it is. Issue is, Tribblix doesn't like IPS, and we rather do. SVR4 packaging is terrible horrible no good very bad and it died for a reason, and every time we see it we're just reminded of the horror of trying to get SUNWspro to run on a SPARC 32-bit Solaris 9 9/05 VM. Pain. Pain and sadness. Gods now we feel old, the T5120 is *that* old? Jesus H on a stick... Anyyway, yeah, a T5120/5220 would be proper shiny. Someone had an M3000 we think but that was mega dead; the XSCF just would *not* boot, no u-boot output on the serial console, no lights, no fans, no nothing. Far as we know, if the XSCF spits the dummy on an M3000 you are SOL; that thing just will never ever super ever boot ever again. AIX is our second favourite Unix behind Solaris, we'd love to get more time on HP-UX but the only HP-UX we can get right now is B11.11 9000/778 on an emulated BL180 in qemu. So slow, and also, ancient. Not a good combo. With DNF and some friendly taps with an IBM MRS-shaped hammer, we actually got a decently modern toolset on the virtualised AIX box, though it is *still* painfully slow, it being cross-arch emulation. VMS.... VMS is just goddamn weird, not helped by all the licensing stupidity around it, *Open*VMS yeah sure we'll believe that when we see it... anyway, now we're old lady rambling at this point, so we'll shut up and let you get back to whatever you're doing, something probably more interesting than watching a 24-year-old blind girl demonstrate that she has absolutely no life whatsoever and is throwing herself into things that people twice her age left far, far behind lol.