landcruiserguy:

gehenna: I've never seen a real world example of why having Exynos instead of Snapdragon is a bad thing. Can anyone elucidate?

Outside of instrumented tests (Andrei Frumansu of Anandtech did a fantastic comparison for his review of the S20 series), just a lot of user feedback about thermal issues, poor gaming performance, and worse-than-expected battery life from Exynos users. Funnily enough, Andrei noted that neither variant in the S20 series performed well in GPU tests, compared to other SD 865 equipped devices.

For everyday use, I doubt you would notice unless you had both side-by-side. I have never found my S20+ wanting for performance or overheating, although admittedly I am not a mobile gamer or power user. And the 120hz display mode chomps through the battery regardless.

The Snapdragon SoC's have been pulling ahead steadily for a few years now after the 810 debacle, but the gap is wider than ever this year. I guess the argument is that we get an objectively worse SoC, while the US and South Korea (which only just got the SD over the Exynos this generation coincidently) get a better one and meanwhile, Samsung has apparently claimed the performance disparity doesn't exist.

The next iteration of Exynos should be interesting, since Samsung has stopped dossing about with custom core designs and will hopefully focus on better SoC package integration while using off-the-shelf reference ARM designs, much the same as Qualcomm has pivoted towards previously. There was even a rumor earlier in the year about Google tapping Samsung to supply them a custom Exynos SoC for future devices, but grain-of-salt etc.