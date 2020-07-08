landcruiserguy:

The release date for the next Note isn't far away and I skipped the Note 10 so thinking of getting it.
Come on everyone, lets get excited, it's a phone release!
Yay, I like phones!
Not looking 'alf bad, Nigel. Hopefully they managed to improve/un-bone the S20 Ultra's camera module.
Edit: more leaks
Edit #2: All will be revealed Aug 5th...
More looking forward to the Fold 2, after playing with the original for a bit every other phone seems absolutely boring in comparison.
New video leak for note 20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrMp-M_d918&feature=youtu.be
Don't like spen placement plus big camera, will have a look when comes out but don't think i'll be upgrading from note 10+ as very satisfied with this.
I'll be getting this one for sure. I loved the Note 9 and my 10+ is great. Luckily it's still in as-new condition so I should be able to sell it soon enough too (touch wood i don't damage it between now and then).
More spec leaks for the Note 20 Ultra AKA the better S20 Ultra. It will be interesting to see what work they have done on the main camera; at the very least, while the camera bump is just as bulbous as ever, the modules themselves look a whole heap nicer than the S20.
It will also be interesting to see if it is a "WQHD+ 120hz" screen or "WQHD+ OR 120hz", although I suspect the latter.
One thing for sure is that we will get stuck with the Exynos 990 porker, while the US is looking likely to get the Snapdragon 865+.
I've never seen a real world example of why having Exynos instead of Snapdragon is a bad thing. Can anyone elucidate?
Outside of instrumented tests (Andrei Frumansu of Anandtech did a fantastic comparison for his review of the S20 series), just a lot of user feedback about thermal issues, poor gaming performance, and worse-than-expected battery life from Exynos users. Funnily enough, Andrei noted that neither variant in the S20 series performed well in GPU tests, compared to other SD 865 equipped devices.
For everyday use, I doubt you would notice unless you had both side-by-side. I have never found my S20+ wanting for performance or overheating, although admittedly I am not a mobile gamer or power user. And the 120hz display mode chomps through the battery regardless.
The Snapdragon SoC's have been pulling ahead steadily for a few years now after the 810 debacle, but the gap is wider than ever this year. I guess the argument is that we get an objectively worse SoC, while the US and South Korea (which only just got the SD over the Exynos this generation coincidently) get a better one and meanwhile, Samsung has apparently claimed the performance disparity doesn't exist.
The next iteration of Exynos should be interesting, since Samsung has stopped dossing about with custom core designs and will hopefully focus on better SoC package integration while using off-the-shelf reference ARM designs, much the same as Qualcomm has pivoted towards previously. There was even a rumor earlier in the year about Google tapping Samsung to supply them a custom Exynos SoC for future devices, but grain-of-salt etc.
Followed by more leaks, this time for the regular Note 20.
Looks like this takes the camera setup from the regular S20s, and combines it with a more plebian FHD+ 60hz flat screen, slightly smaller battery, and 8GB RAM / 256GB Storage.
Edit: Also don't forget to pickup your anti-microbial coated case to... uh... contain the... uh... COVID-19 5g particles?
Edit #2: A few more leaks "confirming" what was thought about the camera setup; N20U gets the S20U's setup, minus the 48MP telephoto sensor swapped for a 12 MP one, and the N20 gets the S20/S20+.
You also get the Hyperbundle as well, plus the usual 2dgrees sign up = $200 off. Demos in store from today too.
Ok so 2k gets me the Note 20 ultra, new buds and a speaker. That's ok but not totally compelling. What made previous galaxy purchases really good is that they boosted the trade in value of the older models.
I assume the 2 degrees $200 off is for existing customers? I don't have to cancel my plan and start a new one?
I am unsure about the new buds. The previous two models have been amazing but these look ugly and uncomfortable. The previous models are good enough that I am willing to give them a try.
If I remember correctly the trade-in boosts only kicked in after release, so you might be waiting a little bit. Without them, you are typically better off selling your phone 2nd hand. Even my S20+ is only worth $820 5 months later...
With the 2degrees deal, you have to opt pay it off interest free over 12+ months on a $40+ a month plan, so if you are already on an un-fixed $40+/m plan, I believe you can just get it swapped over to that.
Sounds like they have a good battery life, but the sound quality and active noise cancellation is not as good as the buds+. I guess the difference will be how they feel in your ear.
JB HiFi is doing the same Buds Live deal, plus a $200 JB HiFi voucher. I think I still have my one from when I bought my S20+ haha