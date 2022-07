Well back to the future, sky sport 8 becomes sky sport premier league from midnight according to an email received this afternoon.



Appears we will get the 24/7 channel again which was missing from sparks coverage, we had it during bein sports 3 year reign.



Concurrent games will be shown on other sport channels, with sky sport 7 beIN sport staying as the home of all other football on sky.



Let’s just hope the on demand side of the coverage is good !