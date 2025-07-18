invisibleman18

Wasn't sure which section to put this in. I have the 200GB Google Photos plan and following a 6 week Europe holiday it's now 93% full (not all from this trip - photos go back to 2018). The next plan up is a big jump in storage that I don't really need yet (2TB) and of course a big jump in price - was hoping there would be something like a 400GB option until such time that I need more. Are there any good cloud alternatives for photo backups (that work well with android) to get a bit more storage, or am I best off just biting the bullet and upgrading to the 2TB plan?