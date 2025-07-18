invisibleman18

Found a solution for my needs. Turns out I have access to Microsoft discounts through work (also have the Samsung EPP which I have used more than once but I somehow missed there was a Microsoft one too). Gives 30% off the annual personal or family Microsoft 365 plans. The personal comes with 1TB of Onedrive storage and with the discount comes to about $10 a month, as opposed to $17 a month if you pay the full price monthly or about $15 a month if you pay annually.

Happy enough with that. My existing 200Gb google plan is $5 a month so ideally I was thinking something with double the storage for about double the price would be good. Didn't really want to pay 3+ times the price for a storage amount beyond my needs. Not sure on the best option if you don't have access to a discount though. I already have the 100gb Onedrive plan (which is full) so this will just add to my existing account there.