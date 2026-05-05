We are a small startup based out of Sydney, Australia's CSIRO Collaboration Hub manufacturing hardware and software aimed at technical users supporting Home Labs and Small Office local networks.

Currently, we are best known for the Xerxes Pi launched on Kickstarter last year. https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1907647187/small-board-big-possibilities-xerxes-pi

Our core mission is to provide transparent, private, and inexpensive tools for small networks.

Our first board was the Xerx86 Intel Nano ITX board which we soft launched last year. Our second board was the Xerxes (made for Raspberry Pi), which we launched on Kickstarter last year and completed early this year. We are now gearing up for the Xerxes ML (made for NVIDIA Jetson Nano).

On the software side, we released Xerxes Home Lab for macOS earlier this year. We are currently working on Linux and Windows versions for release in June 2026.

We have an active Discord channel and I'll be happy to chat with any of you interested in launching your own home lab or small office local network.

Check out the specs here.

Cheers! -Rob.