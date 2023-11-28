I've just moved in to a new rental house and would like to put up a magnetic knife rack in the kitchen. Unfortunately the walls are tiled and so I'm not keen on screwing anything through the tiles. I've found this Fusion-Loc Knife Rack which looks perfect for what I want as they use suction cups to hold the rack to the wall and Fusion-Loc claim their suction technology is superior. Bunnings stocks the Fusion-Loc range, but for some reason don't stock the knife rack. I've tried emailing Fusion-Loc in Australia and they simply say "Unfortunately our knife rack is not available in NZ." without offering any other solutions for how I might be able to order one from overseas. They don't seem to be available on Amazon.

Does anyone know of anything similar that is available in NZ?