Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYMagnetic Knife Rack with Suction Cups?
MurrayM

2464 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 689

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#310881 28-Nov-2023 12:02
Send private message

I've just moved in to a new rental house and would like to put up a magnetic knife rack in the kitchen. Unfortunately the walls are tiled and so I'm not keen on screwing anything through the tiles. I've found this Fusion-Loc Knife Rack which looks perfect for what I want as they use suction cups to hold the rack to the wall and Fusion-Loc claim their suction technology is superior. Bunnings stocks the Fusion-Loc range, but for some reason don't stock the knife rack. I've tried emailing Fusion-Loc in Australia and they simply say "Unfortunately our knife rack is not available in NZ." without offering any other solutions for how I might be able to order one from overseas. They don't seem to be available on Amazon.

 

Does anyone know of anything similar that is available in NZ?

Create new topic
fearandloathing
511 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 189

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165061 28-Nov-2023 12:04
Send private message

I wouldn’t trust knives and suction cups.
If the walls are tiled use double sided mounting tape.



Handsomedan
7394 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6767

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3165063 28-Nov-2023 12:09
Send private message

Try using these instead of suction cups or tape: 

 

https://www.commandbrand.co.nz/3M/en_NZ/command-nz/products/picture-hanging/

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

fearandloathing
511 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 189

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165067 28-Nov-2023 12:21
Send private message

Handsomedan:

Try using these instead of suction cups or tape: 


https://www.commandbrand.co.nz/3M/en_NZ/command-nz/products/picture-hanging/


 


 



I’ve learnt to loath that stuff, when ever I but it I regret it.

For knives I would recommend
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/scotch-mount-2-5cm-x-1-5m-extreme-double-sided-mounting-tape_p0323823



trig42
5827 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2024

ID Verified

  #3165084 28-Nov-2023 13:03
Send private message

fearandloathing:I’ve learnt to loath that stuff, when ever I but it I regret it.

For knives I would recommend
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/scotch-mount-2-5cm-x-1-5m-extreme-double-sided-mounting-tape_p0323823

 

I got some of that to stick a bilge pump down in the bottom of an aluminium boat.

 

 

 

It ain't coming off -- I made a slight error aligning the output pipe of the pump, I just had to live with it, it was not moving.

MurrayM

2464 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 689

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165086 28-Nov-2023 13:12
Send private message

fearandloathing: 

 

For knives I would recommend 
https://www.bunnings.co.nz/scotch-mount-2-5cm-x-1-5m-extreme-double-sided-mounting-tape_p0323823

 

Will that stuff come off cleanly when it's time for me to move out of the house? I don't want anything permanent or that will leave marks when I go to remove it.

fearandloathing
511 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 189

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165088 28-Nov-2023 13:15
Send private message

If your walls are tiled and not painted, absolutely

MurrayM

2464 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 689

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165089 28-Nov-2023 13:21
Send private message

fearandloathing: If your walls are tiled and not painted, absolutely

 

Definitely tiled. Thanks, I'll look into this!

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
scuwp
3896 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2467


  #3165110 28-Nov-2023 13:51
Send private message

Just as an aside, we have several of those vacuum suction products around the house.  The Fusion lock ones are really good.  Stick like glue and don't budge, particularly to shiny flat surfaces like glass and tiles.

 

 

 

  




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation

pih

pih
651 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 349

Lifetime subscriber

  #3165123 28-Nov-2023 14:19
Send private message

MurrayM:

 

fearandloathing: If your walls are tiled and not painted, absolutely

 

Definitely tiled. Thanks, I'll look into this!

 

 

Two more points: first, make sure the tiles are super clean before you begin, use IPA or meths to give it a really good clean: cooking fat will seriously diminish the sticking power of most adhesives.

 

Second, be careful when removing. That tape is seriously sticky and if the tiling isn't done well then there's every likelihood that you'll pull the tile off too. Instead of tugging at it, simply slide a wide blade craft knife between the tile and the magnetic holder and cut through the tape. Then use De-Solv-It or similar to remove the tape and residue from the tiles and the holder.

MurrayM

2464 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 689

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165124 28-Nov-2023 14:20
Send private message

scuwp:

 

Just as an aside, we have several of those vacuum suction products around the house.  The Fusion lock ones are really good.  Stick like glue and don't budge, particularly to shiny flat surfaces like glass and tiles.  

 

 

Yeah I thought they looked really good and am still thinking of one of their bathroom caddy ones for the shower.

 

It seems really weird that they don't sell the knife rack in NZ but sell everything else. Even their online store will ship everything to NZ except the knife rack.

MurrayM

2464 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 689

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3165127 28-Nov-2023 14:21
Send private message

pih:

 

Two more points: first, make sure the tiles are super clean before you begin, use IPA or meths to give it a really good clean: cooking fat will seriously diminish the sticking power of most adhesives.

 

Second, be careful when removing. That tape is seriously sticky and if the tiling isn't done well then there's every likelihood that you'll pull the tile off too. Instead of tugging at it, simply slide a wide blade craft knife between the tile and the magnetic holder and cut through the tape. Then use De-Solv-It or similar to remove the tape and residue from the tiles and the holder.

 

 

Thanks for the advice.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 