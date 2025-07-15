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ForumsHome Workshop DIYRaspberry Pi control of multiple peristaltic liquid pumps
Ike1275

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#320188 15-Jul-2025 18:21

Hi,

 

The idea is that the pumps are controlled by, e.g., a Raspberry Pi (4?) with a stepper, relay, etc., dosing pre-programmed, precise, different amounts of liquid (in mL) from each pump. The setup needs to allow for easy changes to different amounts/types of liquid. I'm thinking peristaltic would be best as a low-cost, reliable, easy-to-maintain option, but I'm open to opinions on this too.

 

Can anyone guide me on the necessary hardware, setup instructions, potential hazards, pitfalls, and coding required, please?

 

Many thanks for your assistance!

 

Ike

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elpenguino
3585 posts

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  #3394409 15-Jul-2025 20:34
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I had to giggle when you said peristaltic and low cost in the same post.

 

Peristaltic pumps which take software control are easily available so it really depends on your needs. If your needs are as simple as '20 turns and then stop' that's great. If you need to determine the output more robustly than that, you need someone to engineer a solution.

 

Any computer and programming language that can issue commands to the pump via whatever interface it has can be used. 

 

Are you planning to use feedback?




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21



johno1234
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  #3394412 15-Jul-2025 20:56
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Hope the OP not running a dialysis clinic or heart bypass on an R Pi!

Ike1275

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3395921 21-Jul-2025 16:09

Hi,

 

Apologies for the delay in replying. I think you're right—I need someone who is an engineer experienced in designing control systems like this...



Ike1275

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3402127 12-Aug-2025 17:33

Hi, does anyone know of an expert in peristaltic pump systems that can check the feasibility/completeness of my setup description? Thanks

sir1963
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  #3402143 12-Aug-2025 18:32
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Ike1275:

 

Hi, does anyone know of an expert in peristaltic pump systems that can check the feasibility/completeness of my setup description? Thanks

 

 

 

 

Volumes of liquids needed to be pumped

 

Accuracy of those liquids measurement

 

Viscosity makes a difference too

 

Then you need to get the right kind of tubing that will have the right wall thickness etc and flexibility to handle the compression

 

Its not an easy solution (and I say this as someone who has repaired a few of them in the last)

 

 

Ike1275

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3402217 12-Aug-2025 19:36

Thanks, @UberGeek, the more I look into it, the more daunting it appears...

 

I have detailed ideas on how to set this up, but no one to sense-check this, or set it up locally at the moment for testing.

 
 
 
 

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MadEngineer
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  #3402304 12-Aug-2025 22:41
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Would a coffee machine pump work?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

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