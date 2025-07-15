Hi,

The idea is that the pumps are controlled by, e.g., a Raspberry Pi (4?) with a stepper, relay, etc., dosing pre-programmed, precise, different amounts of liquid (in mL) from each pump. The setup needs to allow for easy changes to different amounts/types of liquid. I'm thinking peristaltic would be best as a low-cost, reliable, easy-to-maintain option, but I'm open to opinions on this too.

Can anyone guide me on the necessary hardware, setup instructions, potential hazards, pitfalls, and coding required, please?

Many thanks for your assistance!

Ike