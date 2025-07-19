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ForumsHome Workshop DIYRecommend precut weed eater line
timmmay

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#320224 19-Jul-2025 20:36
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Can anyone recommend precut weed eater line sections you've found durable? I don't want a coil, I'd rather have precut straight pieces that are in the region of 30 - 40cm long as that's what my trimmer takes. Coiled line is more difficult to straighten out.

 

I use a powerful mains powered weed eater, often bashing the line against concrete to cut through thick grass mats that have grown over concrete. The line sections I have sometimes only last 1-2 minutes. I got 2.7 and 3.0 diameter square line from Alex Brushcutter when I got the head 6-7 years ago, the weed eater is easily powerful enough for the 3.0 size.

 

Examples:

 

Gen AI suggested these as twisted lines are apparently stronger than straight. I guess I'd try the Little Juey as it's the thickest. 

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muppet
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  #3395616 20-Jul-2025 07:35
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Make sure you soak it in water first.

 

I thought it was BS at first but it really does say to do that on the package (at least the Stihl stuff I use) and it does make it last longer.

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