Hi all

 

Our gas usage has gone up >50% by volume over the last 6 months. For the last month were were extra dilligent on hot water use e.g. showers etc with little change.

 

Downers confirmed no gas leaks (and meter ok) which only leaves the 20 year old Rinai Infinity 24 to be checked for efficiency etc

 

Has anyone either found their Gas Instant Hot water heater significantly inefficient or replaced an old unit?

 

Also if it requires replacing I am tempted to replace it with electricity instant heated hot water if available (but leave gas for oven top)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If the cold water inlet temp is lower (as in winter) it will use more gas to get to the same outlet temperature. There may well be a fault, but some of the extra may be normal.



Yeah, house we moved to our gas usage has gone up over 50% - the unit is nearing 20 years old. Electric instant hot water uses a crazy amount of energy, and assuming you’re on natural gas, you may want to look at converting your cook top to LPG (just run it off a 9kg bottle) will save you tonnes in line rental. 

Building on what RM said, ChatGPT says if your water is 10C colder in winter it takes 2.3kWh extra energy to heat 200L per day. With gas not being perfectly efficient it could be up to double that. Would that account for the extra costs? If it was power 2.3kWh/day is about $15 per month at 22c/kwh. If your gas heater was 50% efficient it could be $30 per month. Add in slightly longer showers when it's cold, that could be it.

 

If you replace with electric it might be worth getting rid of all gas appliances. The price keeps going up and you still need to pay the daily charge. I'd probably hold off until summer to see if it improves, but it'd be worth making sure it's safe.

