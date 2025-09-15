Hi all

Our gas usage has gone up >50% by volume over the last 6 months. For the last month were were extra dilligent on hot water use e.g. showers etc with little change.

Downers confirmed no gas leaks (and meter ok) which only leaves the 20 year old Rinai Infinity 24 to be checked for efficiency etc

Has anyone either found their Gas Instant Hot water heater significantly inefficient or replaced an old unit?

Also if it requires replacing I am tempted to replace it with electricity instant heated hot water if available (but leave gas for oven top)