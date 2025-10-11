Hi everyone,



as above we have this Drivaire Ai Plus ventilation system in our house and I would like to change the filter sock. Last time I ordered one a couple of years ago it was $75 per filter sock.



Now I found a G4 filter sock on TradeMe which specifies that is a "DVS-G4 Bag filter is a replacement ventilation system filter compatible with the DVS ventilation system, The G4 sock filter is suitable for inlets up to 250mm.". It looks exactly what I have here.



Would this work for our system? Has anyone with a Drivaire system tried this?



I have emailed the original supplier of the system and asked for their current price (still waiting for their reply). If it is in the same range as a couple of years ago the trademe version will be less than half the cost. So I am just trying to be proactive here. Any information you have on this would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!