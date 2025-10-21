Hello, Thanks for the addition to the site.

I am looking to replace a solar panel that was recently damaged. The Panel measures aprox. 8.25 inches by 7.5 inches and takes two 18650 lithium batteries. The batteries indicate 1200mah, 3.7v, 4.44wh. The solar panel is for a set of string lights. The set contains 15 lamps and according to the writing on the bulb they are 3volt LED. I have searched various sites looking for a replacement panel but I am not 100% sure on what may be a suitable replacement.

I have attached photos to show what I have. Hopefully someone here can point me in the right direction or even better suggest a suitable panel to replace the broken one.

Thanks in advance for your help and advice, Mike