sonyxperiageek:

Hi All,
It appears my Daikin heat pump compressor has gone (right at the start of winter too!) and they have said it's probably better to replace the entire unit for a couple hundred more, than to replace the compressor in the existing unit. Seems like the unit has lasted about 10 years (based on when the house was built by the previous owners).
So I've been getting some quotes on heat pump replacements and was wondering if anyone had any thoughts on what the best brand of heat pumps are these days? Mitsubishi seems the most expensive vs Fujitsu or Panasonic. Not sure if I want to replace it with another Daikin, but I always thought Daikin were good too in the past, before my current experience with this broken one.
Thanks.