sonyxperiageek:

hi all,

I have had nothing but daikin across two homes and spanning the last 20 years and all have been split wall installs. I currently have two multi system compressors and 5 indoor units.

first install went well and unit ran flawlessly - this was unit was circa 7kw. Installer was Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Systems | Absolute

second install and influenced (daikin again) from the first some 8 years later and now 8-9 years ago was two multi - split wall with both units running two indoor units. All plumbing was up through the walls due to a renovation at the time - this I would think twice again in some areas/walls. a month after the install one of the valves broke was replaced under warrantee - it sounded like a creek running under house (where plumbing went) when the unit was on. This noise continued and one of the indoor head units was replaced under warrantee - resolved the issue somewhat. Now we get a reduced burbling when unit is on heating in winter and after reaching set point shutting off and turning back on again and refrigerant running through the pipes. this is in the master bedroom. we also hear the refrigerant running up the wall of the room next door as pipes are in the common wall. Installer was Air Conditioning & Ventilation Engineers | Auckland | Edmond Air and did a good job.

third install was an extension off one of the outdoor units - different unit to what feeds the master bedroom that has had issues. pipe work went under house, up outside of wall. this has run flawlessly and quiet. Installer was chosen as they do nothing but daikin Auckland Heat Pumps Ltd did a good job and very informative. I got him back after getting him to replace a motor on an indoor unit from the second install - very loud ticking sound which has come back ever so slight in the last week or so in upstairs wall.

All in all I do like the daikin product, I am not convinced of the quality of outdoor units that may be the cause of the noise issues though. Installers have been good and would go back to Auckland Heat Pumps.