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ForumsHome Workshop DIYExperience of Hafco SB12 Table Saw?
MikeAqua

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#324946 17-Jun-2026 14:50
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Has anyone had experience with the Hafco SB12 table saw, sold by Machinery House?  Or another induction table saw with a cast iron top, that takes a dado stack?

 

When we sold our house, we agreed to include my work bench, which includes my table saw.

 

I'm looking to buy a new table saw, and leaning toward either: -

 

  • The Dewalt 7491 (which is what I had); or 
  • A cast iron saw with an induction motor

The DeWalt has been good but ... it's bit underpowered for ripping hardwood, and the top isn't as evenly flat as it could be, which can cause issues with some projects

 

So ... I've been leaning toward an induction saw, specifically one with cast iron top, that can take a dado stack.  Enter the SB-12.  I'd be interested if anyone has experience with it.  The features that attract me are: -

 

  • Cast iron top 
  • Power: 2,200W induction motor and 305mm blade, but runs on single phase
  • Has an adaptor for a 25mm dado stack

I don't love the honeycomb sections of the bench, but I could live with them

 

The other contender would be Laguna Fusion.  But they are much less powerful (~1,300W) and much more expensive.

 

SawStop isn't an option.  No-one has them in stock.




Mike

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k1w1k1d
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  #3503837 17-Jun-2026 19:52
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I have a 7491 and would love to upgrade to a Laguna for several reasons, eg cast iron top, induction motor with quite belt drive, solid cabinet, etc.

 

Pretty sure that the lower wattage Laguna induction motor with belt drive delivers more torque/cutting power to the blade than the higher wattage direct drive DeWalt motor. Induction motors are much more efficient than brushed motors.

 

The DeWalt is primarily designed as a portable contractors saw to be taken to job sites. The Laguna is designed to be a fixed workshop saw.

 

My suggestion would be to bite the bullet once and go for the Laguna.

 

Here is a review of the SB-12 from an Aussie woodworker.

 

Hafco Woodmaster SB-12 table saw review



pdh

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  #3503864 18-Jun-2026 05:42
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I've have had a Hafco ST-12D for 5 years. This is the heavier duty 12"  from Hafco - which I justified for building out a new house & flat.
I bought the extra dado spindle and table insert with the saw.
It's an old design - most bits of the saw interchange back through Grizzly & Delta versions to the 1950's - but a superb tool nonetheless.
The motor-on-the-RHS is less popular these days - but I'm happy with it.

 

Best thing I did was to put a micro-adjusting fence on it (from Incra) - I really love the 'digital' repeatability and the ability to confidently move the fence by 10ths of a mm.

 

The 12" / 305 mm blade range is limited in NZ - but I've got many good Freud & CDL blades from various Amazons. Most of the US blades come with 1" arbour size - but it's easy to get them enlarged to suit the ST-12D's 30mm size. 

 

Not saying you need that much saw - but it's a joy to have a really solid & precise tool - that doesn't really care if I rip a wet tanalised 100mm post - or 90mm African hardwood.
Sometimes overkill is a pleasure. 

 

If you're near to Auckland and interested, come round and run a few pieces of wood through it .

MikeAqua

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  #3503900 18-Jun-2026 10:06
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k1w1k1d:

 

I have a 7491 and would love to upgrade to a Laguna for several reasons, eg cast iron top, induction motor with quite belt drive, solid cabinet, etc.

 

Pretty sure that the lower wattage Laguna induction motor with belt drive delivers more torque/cutting power to the blade than the higher wattage direct drive DeWalt motor. Induction motors are much more efficient than brushed motors.

 

The DeWalt is primarily designed as a portable contractors saw to be taken to job sites. The Laguna is designed to be a fixed workshop saw.

 

My suggestion would be to bite the bullet once and go for the Laguna.

 

Here is a review of the SB-12 from an Aussie woodworker.

 

Hafco Woodmaster SB-12 table saw review

 

 

Thanks for the review link.   Did it seem to you that the reviewer didn't know about the lock knob for the blade height adjustment?  

 

Anyhow, the fence and dust issues have probably killed the SB12 for me. 

 

I am tempted by the laguna.  I suppose it's only $1k more than the DeWalt.  The reviews seem positive and US reviewers note the 220v version is plenty powerful.




Mike



MikeAqua

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  #3503903 18-Jun-2026 10:11
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pdh:

 

I've have had a Hafco ST-12D for 5 years. This is the heavier duty 12"  from Hafco - which I justified for building out a new house & flat.
I bought the extra dado spindle and table insert with the saw.
It's an old design - most bits of the saw interchange back through Grizzly & Delta versions to the 1950's - but a superb tool nonetheless.
The motor-on-the-RHS is less popular these days - but I'm happy with it.

 

Best thing I did was to put a micro-adjusting fence on it (from Incra) - I really love the 'digital' repeatability and the ability to confidently move the fence by 10ths of a mm.

 

The 12" / 305 mm blade range is limited in NZ - but I've got many good Freud & CDL blades from various Amazons. Most of the US blades come with 1" arbour size - but it's easy to get them enlarged to suit the ST-12D's 30mm size. 

 

Not saying you need that much saw - but it's a joy to have a really solid & precise tool - that doesn't really care if I rip a wet tanalised 100mm post - or 90mm African hardwood.
Sometimes overkill is a pleasure. 

 

If you're near to Auckland and interested, come round and run a few pieces of wood through it .

 

 

Looks like a great saw.  Probably a bit bigger than I have room for right now.




Mike

pdh

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  #3504016 18-Jun-2026 15:19
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Haven't checked Peter's prices recently - but Macma sells a lot of tools to the schools.

 

He has sold me some good ones over the years.

 

This is his simplest 12" saw, I believe:
 https://www.macma.co.nz/item/?id=298

 

 

MikeAqua

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  #3504028 18-Jun-2026 15:50
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pdh:

 

Haven't checked Peter's prices recently - but Macma sells a lot of tools to the schools.

 

He has sold me some good ones over the years.

 

This is his simplest 12" saw, I believe:
 https://www.macma.co.nz/item/?id=298

 

 

Thanks, I'll get in touch with them.  I quite like the look of their 10" machine. Not sure if it takes dado blades.  




Mike

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