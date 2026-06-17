Has anyone had experience with the Hafco SB12 table saw, sold by Machinery House? Or another induction table saw with a cast iron top, that takes a dado stack?

When we sold our house, we agreed to include my work bench, which includes my table saw.

I'm looking to buy a new table saw, and leaning toward either: -

The Dewalt 7491 (which is what I had); or

A cast iron saw with an induction motor

The DeWalt has been good but ... it's bit underpowered for ripping hardwood, and the top isn't as evenly flat as it could be, which can cause issues with some projects

So ... I've been leaning toward an induction saw, specifically one with cast iron top, that can take a dado stack. Enter the SB-12. I'd be interested if anyone has experience with it. The features that attract me are: -

Cast iron top

Power: 2,200W induction motor and 305mm blade, but runs on single phase

Has an adaptor for a 25mm dado stack

I don't love the honeycomb sections of the bench, but I could live with them

The other contender would be Laguna Fusion. But they are much less powerful (~1,300W) and much more expensive.

SawStop isn't an option. No-one has them in stock.