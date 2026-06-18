I have a portable power station at home (I am the home owner) – gives me UPS functionality plus ability to loadshift by switching off input during peak hours.

I would like to add a solar panel to charge the power station via the solar DC input. The OEM options are expensive and relatively low wattage (100W / 200W options) – designed for portability (camping etc.) Instead I would like to use a relatively cheap 450W standard residential solar panel. Would attach it to a fence but so that it is easily removable.

Single panel installation, specs are (well within limits of the power station solar input)

450W

Max voltage 33.22v

Max current 13.55a

Open circuit voltage 39.78v

Short circuit current 14.38a

Are there any electrical regs considerations relevant here? – this is all ELV, no output connection to mains / grid so don’t believe this is prescribed work?

I plan on installing a PV disconnect switch (2 pole DC) although given voltages involved I don’t believe it is actually required – is that correct?

Do I need to earth the panel (frame is metal)?

Thanks