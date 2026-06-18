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ForumsRenewable energy (solar, wind and others)Using residential solar panel for power station
Chuckman

40 posts

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#324950 18-Jun-2026 12:49
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I have a portable power station at home (I am the home owner) – gives me UPS functionality plus ability to loadshift by switching off input during peak hours.

 

I would like to add a solar panel to charge the power station via the solar DC input. The OEM options are expensive and relatively low wattage (100W / 200W options) – designed for portability (camping etc.) Instead I would like to use a relatively cheap 450W standard residential solar panel. Would attach it to a fence but so that it is easily removable. 

 

Single panel installation, specs are (well within limits of the power station solar input)

 

     

  • 450W
  • Max voltage 33.22v
  • Max current 13.55a
  • Open circuit voltage 39.78v
  • Short circuit current 14.38a

 

 

Are there any electrical regs considerations relevant here? – this is all ELV, no output connection to mains / grid so don’t believe this is prescribed work?

 

I plan on installing a PV disconnect switch (2 pole DC) although given voltages involved I don’t believe it is actually required – is that correct?

 

Do I need to earth the panel (frame is metal)?

 

 

 

Thanks

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pih

pih
686 posts

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Lifetime subscriber

  #3503992 18-Jun-2026 14:36
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Perfectly safe at that voltage, not prescribed, just don't go connecting five of them in series...

 

No need to earth the frame, but it wouldn't hurt. PV isolation switch is probably a good idea but again there are no regs for this. 

 

So says a random dude on an internet forum.



MikeAqua
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  #3504023 18-Jun-2026 15:42
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Should be fine, if the products are approved for the NZ.  I had a similar setup powering my garden shed at a previous property.  It was cheaper than running power from the switchboard in the house.




Mike

Basil12
130 posts

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  #3504031 18-Jun-2026 15:57
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Is this the sort of thing you're referring to? Sounds like it's popular in parts of continental Europe and would be great to have here. 




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Chuckman

40 posts

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  #3504033 18-Jun-2026 16:04
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Basil12:

 

Is this the sort of thing you're referring to? Sounds like it's popular in parts of continental Europe and would be great to have here. 

 

 

 

 

Would love to have that here but currently illegal in NZ. I'm not backfeeding the mains - devices powered by the powerstation are powered directly from it via its socket outlets. 

 

 

acsylaa
108 posts

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Just Internet

  #3504082 18-Jun-2026 18:28
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I use a 440w Commercial solar panel attached to the Roof rack on my Ute when we go camping, so really its no different, as its only 32v open circuit.

 

The only issue is if you were to back feed in to the grid then that is a whole different can of worms.

 

If its just charging a power station/battery you will be fine.

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