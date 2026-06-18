I have a portable power station at home (I am the home owner) – gives me UPS functionality plus ability to loadshift by switching off input during peak hours.
I would like to add a solar panel to charge the power station via the solar DC input. The OEM options are expensive and relatively low wattage (100W / 200W options) – designed for portability (camping etc.) Instead I would like to use a relatively cheap 450W standard residential solar panel. Would attach it to a fence but so that it is easily removable.
Single panel installation, specs are (well within limits of the power station solar input)
- 450W
- Max voltage 33.22v
- Max current 13.55a
- Open circuit voltage 39.78v
- Short circuit current 14.38a
Are there any electrical regs considerations relevant here? – this is all ELV, no output connection to mains / grid so don’t believe this is prescribed work?
I plan on installing a PV disconnect switch (2 pole DC) although given voltages involved I don’t believe it is actually required – is that correct?
Do I need to earth the panel (frame is metal)?
Thanks