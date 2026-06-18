Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYSub-compact tractors recommendation

eph

eph

189 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 77


#324957 18-Jun-2026 22:18
Send private message

I'm in the market for sub-compact tractor for a small lifestyle block, mainly to do the mowing, moving stuff (like compost, bark, mulch, ...) around and a little landscaping. So mid mount mower and front loader is a requirement. I was wondering if anybody has any recommendation, especially with the less know brands. These are the ones available in NZ (as far as I have been able to find):

John Deere 1023/1025 - obviously most common brand in NZ, huge service/dealer network, good tractors. But they are significantly more expensive, their spare parts price are just ridiculous and they stained their brand and reputation with the whole right-to-repair/you-don't-really-own-your-tractor scandal. Made in USA with Yanmar engines.

 

Kubota BX series (1880/2380/2680) - second most popular brand, reliable, good support, known to last. Second most expensive. Albeit Japanese brand, they seem to made in USA (from Japanese components).

 

The following are a bit lesser known brands, so can't really comment on support, spare parts, reliability, etc.

 

Kioti CS2610 - Quite a good dealership network but couldn't really find much else. Made in Korea, Daedong engines (part of Kioti).

 

Massey Ferguson (Iseki) GC1700 - Made in Japan, Iseki engine.

 

TYM TS25 - Made in Korea by TYM, Yanmar engines.

 

Mahindra eMax22/25 - Made in Korea by TYM (although it's an Indian brand), Daedong engines (same as Kioti CS2610).

 

Bobcat CT1025 - These seem to be manufactured by Kioti so quite similar to CS2610?

 

 

 

On the paper all these subtractors are fairly similar, basically all having the same basic features with small differences like power, engine size, materials used, controls, lifting capacity, pump flow, etc. They basically all look very similar too. They all use very respectable engines but not sure about the rest of the tractors.

 

I also don't know the reliability, build quality, spare parts accessibility and price, resellable value (I assume for the last 3 is much lower than for the first 4).

 

So far I only got pricing for the first 3 ranging from 30k - 40k+. I wouldn't mind getting one second hand but the market seem miniscule, there is hardly anything for sale (especially from private sellers) and it's spread all around NZ.

 

Any help/suggestions would be greatly appreciated!

Create new topic

pdh

pdh
594 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 429


  #3504279 19-Jun-2026 06:19
Send private message

Do all of these need an annual service ?
At the dealer - or do they come out to do it (like Tesla) ?
Closeness to the dealer might be a factor, either way.

 

If the companies have been going in NZ for 5+ years - the product is unlikely to be terrible...

 

Looking on TradeMe, there are currently 148 tractors 'under 50 hp' being sold as 'used'. 
Only a few seem to have that centre-mount mowing attachment - presumably because it becomes a better all-round machine if you can easily shed the mowing attachment (if it's a towed mower or a rear-deck unit) when you want to use the bucket for moving earth / whatever. Having a big mower deck trapped between the tractor frame and uneven ground would be a pain.

 

It feels like the swiss army knife conundrum - yes you've got it all in one tidy package, but each tool is less good than a dedicated one.

 

But I'm only waving my hands in the air - I've only used a big ride-on mower once - 10 years ago - to mow a friend's paddock.



pdh

pdh
594 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 429


  #3504280 19-Jun-2026 06:24
Send private message

On the face of it, this one might be worth a look:
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/business-farming-industry/farming-forestry/tractors/up-to-50-hp/listing/5990391695

 


But probably not if you're in Christchurch ;-)

JeremyNzl
362 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 74


  #3504334 19-Jun-2026 07:34
Send private message

I have a couple of small John Deere's a 2032 no longer sold and a 2038 both with loader attachments, 

 

We purchased the 2032 first, a few years later wanted another, the 2038 was the only available option. 

 

Before purchasing the 38, I looked at Kubota and I forget the name of the 2nd Tier brand I looked at. 

 

 

 

Kubota have a 2 tier hydraulics package, standard and maybe the 2nd was called high definition.

 

The upper spec hydraulics affect the detail you can achieve with the rear arms, We were running bin forks so needed the extra resolution. 

 

Dealer only had the basic ones on hand. 

 

The off brand tractor I drove appeared to have lots of bells and whistles, came with a split bucket with hydraulic opening so you could grab things. 

 

But the hydraulic control's were after market (factory but not designed into the build). 

 

It felt awful to control, This was a dealbreaker for me. 

 

 

 

These 2 points pushed me back into the JD.

 

 

 

I recommend going and driving a few, 

 

The 2nd tier brands offer excellent additions that will be extra's of the main brands.

 

 

 

Your favorite may not have a nearby dealer. 

 

I would prioritize your choice based on dealer support

 

All tractors will have an issue at some point and access to there services will be more economical if they are in your nearest town. 

 

 

 

Cheers 

 

 

 

 

 

 



johno1234
3748 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3208


  #3504336 19-Jun-2026 07:39
Send private message

If your land has any slope to it I’d recommend 4WD. 

edge
edge
430 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 48

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3504340 19-Jun-2026 08:12
Send private message

I think JeremyNzl covered it pretty well. Personally, I've been a JD man forever - although accept that other brands are also good.  I have a JD 3036E (so a bit bigger than you are looking at) since 2017 and it has been great and reliable (perhaps unusual for something actually made in USA!!).  I have never needed to have it back to the dealer (about 600hrs so far) as I tend to do all my own maintenance.  I also have a JD X300R ride-on which I have had since new (19 years old now with almost 1000hrs on it) - also never been back to the dealer.  Prior to that I had another JD ride-on for 17 years ( a 175). As an aside, worth noting that tractors and mowers are completely different JD divisions so it is really only the name/brand that links them.

 

JD parts are certainly not cheap but anything I have ever needed (mainly for my lawnmower!) has been supplied promptly (even sourcing from warehouse in Aus, if required, is very quick).  My local mobile diesel mechanic suggested that Brandt were now charging $180/hr for labour - I haven't tested that assertion but, if true, I'm glad I do most of my maintenance myself!! 

 

I also have a 1982 Iseki TS3510 which my brother bought new for his farm and that has also been pretty reliable, although only used occasionally for spraying on the farm now as it is getting very tired!.  

 

So, the main thing is make sure it meets your specific needs (particularly hydraulic capacity for hydrostatic drive and bucket work). If you feel the need for dealer support, then as JeremyNzl noted, it is very handy to have a dealer fairly close by :-).





"It is useless to attempt to reason a man out of what he was never reasoned into."
— most commonly attributed to Jonathan Swift, author/theologian

MikeAqua
8776 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4367


  #3504344 19-Jun-2026 08:52
Send private message

A few generic comments.

 

A lot of used farming equipment is sold via Farm Trader (magazine and website).

 

It's worth getting a tractor with PTO and three-point rear hydraulics.  PTO opens up a lot of implements, some of which you might decide you want in the future.  For example, you can get self-powered mowers, but PTO mowers are much better.   Some hire places have tractor implements available.  For example, once a year we used to hire a big PTO driven rotary-hoe to work 'organic material' 💩 into whichever paddock(s) we were beginning remediation of that year.

 

4WD is great to have, but spendy.

 

Roll protection is essential.  As is a nice comfy seat.

 

Try before you buy -especially the hydraulics.  Some tractors have hydraulics that are very clunky to use and while you do get used to them (eventually), it's just annoying.  Look for damage to ram arms, leaking seals etc etc.

 

Check oil and filter condition everywhere you can.  Especially gear and hydraulic oil (which is often combined).  4WD tractors often have oil systems on the front wheels.

 

Check compression too.

 

 

 

 




Mike

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dyson appliances (affiliate link).

eph

eph

189 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 77


  #3504693 19-Jun-2026 21:22
Send private message

Thanks for all the replies. I hoped somebody had any experience with the "off-brand" tractors like @jeremynzl called them and especially with the dealers and spare parts availability (not so much worried about mechanical issue, good mechanic can fix almost anything but not without spare parts).

 

 I'm on flat land but all of these tractors are 4WD with ROPS, double PTOs, 3 point rear hydraulics. There is small difference where JD, Kubota and Kioti has a single pump for everything, Mahindra & TYM use separate pump for power steering. I guess ergonomics and controls are a great point so I'll be contacting the dealers for some demo rides.

Technofreak
6773 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3673

Trusted

  #3504794 20-Jun-2026 10:32
Send private message

I've always been a Massey Ferguson fan. IMO their hydraulic systems used to be world standard and are probably still. I don't know how this applies to the rebranded models like Iseki. That said Iseki have been around a while and seem to be a solid brand.

 

Depending on how much work you have a older MF 135 might fit the bill very well. They just seem to keep on going.

 

As an aside I have spent time in Tonga recently. Massey Ferguson out number all other brands by around 10:1. I not sure of the reason but I suspect reliability might be one reason.

 

I'd second the comments on avoiding a mid mounted mower and getting a tractor with a PTO. I think a rear three point linkage mount mower would be far better. There's need to keep it on the tractor which I think gives greater versatility. 

 

Most tractor dealers and off brand service centres offer on site service.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

wsnz
655 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 204


  #3504808 20-Jun-2026 11:51
Send private message

The MF GC1700 looks to be an Iseki TXGS24 or very similar model.

 

Our wider family has had Iseki's of that grade since the early 1980's and have been very happy with them. Second hand spare parts are still available for the early 80's models, as well as a limited range of new spares. Not bad after 40 years. No major issues with the chassis or engines, just routine replacements (e.g. radiator after 30 years) which we completed ourselves.

 

We avoided the under-chassis mower and opted for a third-party version (e.g. Sitix, Fieldmaster etc.) that attaches to the 3 point linkage. This meant it was less likely to catch on something driving around, you can reduce the weight easily if using the tractor in wet areas where it is prone to sinking, cleaning was easier, and parts availability was better as it was more common.

 

4WD is generally not recommended to be engaged for prolonged periods on hard surfaces, otherwise premature wearing of the bearings can occur.  

 

After lots of decision making, we've always come back to a choice between either Kubota or Iseki based products.

Tockly
354 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 88


  #3504822 20-Jun-2026 12:02
Send private message

I have a JD 1025R and i'd have another one in a heart beat. It has been magic on our 10 acre block. We have the belly mower, a flail mower, loader with bucket and forks, a rear load deck, PTO log splitter and an auger. None of these take more than 5 minutes to attach/detach.

 

Ours is now 6 years old with about 650 hours on it and apart from services every 200 hours and my son running over a hammer in the grass that did some good damage to the mower deck, I've had no failures. The parts aren't the cheapest around and I'm sure I could get them elsewhere, but the dealer is 25 minutes up the road and pretty much always has things in stock.

 

Only downside of the 1025R is it's limited lifting capacity. So we are looking to go up to a 30xx series so we can lift round bales.

 

But the 1025R is a great little machine and we may even hang onto it just for a mower.




 

Create new topic









Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 