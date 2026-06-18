I'm in the market for sub-compact tractor for a small lifestyle block, mainly to do the mowing, moving stuff (like compost, bark, mulch, ...) around and a little landscaping. So mid mount mower and front loader is a requirement. I was wondering if anybody has any recommendation, especially with the less know brands. These are the ones available in NZ (as far as I have been able to find):



John Deere 1023/1025 - obviously most common brand in NZ, huge service/dealer network, good tractors. But they are significantly more expensive, their spare parts price are just ridiculous and they stained their brand and reputation with the whole right-to-repair/you-don't-really-own-your-tractor scandal. Made in USA with Yanmar engines.

Kubota BX series (1880/2380/2680) - second most popular brand, reliable, good support, known to last. Second most expensive. Albeit Japanese brand, they seem to made in USA (from Japanese components).

The following are a bit lesser known brands, so can't really comment on support, spare parts, reliability, etc.

Kioti CS2610 - Quite a good dealership network but couldn't really find much else. Made in Korea, Daedong engines (part of Kioti).

Massey Ferguson (Iseki) GC1700 - Made in Japan, Iseki engine.

TYM TS25 - Made in Korea by TYM, Yanmar engines.

Mahindra eMax22/25 - Made in Korea by TYM (although it's an Indian brand), Daedong engines (same as Kioti CS2610).

Bobcat CT1025 - These seem to be manufactured by Kioti so quite similar to CS2610?

On the paper all these subtractors are fairly similar, basically all having the same basic features with small differences like power, engine size, materials used, controls, lifting capacity, pump flow, etc. They basically all look very similar too. They all use very respectable engines but not sure about the rest of the tractors.

I also don't know the reliability, build quality, spare parts accessibility and price, resellable value (I assume for the last 3 is much lower than for the first 4).

So far I only got pricing for the first 3 ranging from 30k - 40k+. I wouldn't mind getting one second hand but the market seem miniscule, there is hardly anything for sale (especially from private sellers) and it's spread all around NZ.

Any help/suggestions would be greatly appreciated!