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ForumsHome Workshop DIY"Oldschool" DVS Air Handler thermistor required.
MorrisTheCat

87 posts

Master Geek

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#324966 19-Jun-2026 13:43
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Would anyone know what spec resistance (in ohms Ω perhaps) or a part number for the tiny bead thermistor that was originally in the hole by the DVS Bus connector please? (see the photo). 

 

Fairly certain it's all that is needed & this olde unit will continue a bit longer... 

 

I've just been through the PCB & the only issue appears to be the original tint bead thermistor has completely disintegrated! 

 

Just a bit of connect wire remains. (Ive added a clean piece of two-core to attach a replacement to). 

 

I've had the PCB out & cleaned it up & by using a simple hack have proven the fan runs fine still.

 

The PIC controller i.c. on the board appears to be still fully functioning & the you can see data present at power up with an oscilloscope. The original thermistor appears to have simply "rotted" away. 

 

TIA !

 

 




'The surest sign that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe is that it has never tried to contact us.' (Bill Watterson)

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Bedesv
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3514522 27-Jul-2026 09:08
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My DVS G3 doesn't have a thermistor there, just a plastic cross covering the hole. It does have one going from the control board into the fan unit, which I can get the resistance for later today if you like.



MorrisTheCat

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  #3514672 27-Jul-2026 13:38
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Thanks for taking time to post. Yes please if it's not too much effort on your part to measure the resistance of the thermistor in your one. The Unit in my photo i have had completely had apart, cleaned things & repaired a couple of damaged traces on the PCB but the actual thermistor that was sitting just inside the "X" hole by the connector on a lead back to the PCB had completely 'rotted' away! In fact the copper strands in the wee lead were all green corroded & broken! There was a tiny piece of a blue coloured material that was likely the remains of the original thermistor's coating. The fan motor & the speed it runs reacts to the RS485 (?) from the controller but i believe the fan speed is completely screwed up without the proper thermistor! Thanks so much again.




'The surest sign that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe is that it has never tried to contact us.' (Bill Watterson)

Bedesv
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3516382 3-Aug-2026 12:25
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Hey, sorry about the delay. I couldn't see any markings on the thermistor but I measured it the other day and got the following readings:

 

  • 12.5k ohm at ~19 degrees
  • 4.46k ohm at ~46 degrees

Both temperature readings were taken with a $20 cooking thermometer, so they might not be the most accurate but hopefully this helps you figure it out!

 

Have you tried asking DVS what it is? They might tell you since it's out of support and they don't provide parts any more.

 

 

 

Here's a pic of the thermistor on my unit

 

 



RunningMan
9434 posts

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+1 received by user: 5144


  #3516442 3-Aug-2026 13:00
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Probably a 10k NTC thermistor judging by those values. https://www.jaycar.co.nz/10k-epoxy-dip-ntc-thermistor/p/RN3440 

MorrisTheCat

87 posts

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  #3516678 3-Aug-2026 16:50
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Bedesv: Thanks for this info, truly appreciated. Yes i expect DVS would prefer i install a new unit & for reliability & performance. Regards Morris.

 

Hey, sorry about the delay. I couldn't see any markings on the thermistor but I measured it the other day and got the following readings:

 

  • 12.5k ohm at ~19 degrees
  • 4.46k ohm at ~46 degrees

Both temperature readings were taken with a $20 cooking thermometer, so they might not be the most accurate but hopefully this helps you figure it out!

 

Have you tried asking DVS what it is? They might tell you since it's out of support and they don't provide parts any more.

 

 

 

Here's a pic of the thermistor on my unit

 

 

 




'The surest sign that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe is that it has never tried to contact us.' (Bill Watterson)

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