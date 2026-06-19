MorrisTheCat

Would anyone know what spec resistance (in ohms Ω perhaps) or a part number for the tiny bead thermistor that was originally in the hole by the DVS Bus connector please? (see the photo).

Fairly certain it's all that is needed & this olde unit will continue a bit longer...

I've just been through the PCB & the only issue appears to be the original tint bead thermistor has completely disintegrated!

Just a bit of connect wire remains. (Ive added a clean piece of two-core to attach a replacement to).

I've had the PCB out & cleaned it up & by using a simple hack have proven the fan runs fine still.

The PIC controller i.c. on the board appears to be still fully functioning & the you can see data present at power up with an oscilloscope. The original thermistor appears to have simply "rotted" away.

TIA !