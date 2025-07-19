Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOnline streaming servicesMicrosoft movies and TV shows no more
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
80790 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 41357

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#320221 19-Jul-2025 09:41
Send private message

Microsoft is no longer offering movies and TV shows for purchase or rental. This applies to Windows store, Xbox and online.

 

 

Notice and FAQ available here.




Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.

 

Create new topic
richms
29152 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 10268

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3395577 19-Jul-2025 17:53
Send private message

Remains to be seen how long you can access this borrowed content that you paid for.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 