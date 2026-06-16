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ForumsOnline streaming servicesHBO new streaming service yeh or nah?
Stu1

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#324940 16-Jun-2026 10:12
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Anyone signed up? Disappointed the lowest plan is not 4K, not sure if it’s worth the price compared to prime . May have to get it when Harry Potter series comes out or if there’s ever another last of us. It’s a shame no free trial 

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Dairusire
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  #3503477 16-Jun-2026 10:23
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It's okay pricing tbh. We've seen far worse but also my issue is less with the pricing of a singular service, but realistically the fact the cumulated costs of all the different services is exorbitant and the fact you can't just get all content from one place or service is frankly a joke.

 

They all want more than their cut of the pie. 

 

So not one streaming service will get my money.
I have better things to spend my money on. 



rugrat
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  #3503484 16-Jun-2026 10:37
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I signed up for the one year deal, works out at just over $13 a month. Prime without ads is from memory around $14 a month.

 

Only plan to stay for first year, and then monthly 2-4 months a year as find around $20 a month for 4K a bit steep.

 

I haven’t seen HBO stuff since Game of Thrones, so there is a couple of run off series, there is also big bang series run offs, Georgie and Mandy one, and looks like one called something like Stuart doesn’t save the world. 

 

Was looking forward to DC stuff, but it seems to be mainly Superman movies and not the series programs.

 

Prime video has the flash TV series yet it’s not on HBO, weird. a series called Lanterns is coming out that could be interesting and the Harry Potter one later in year.

 

Should be heaps of content value for first year, but expect value proposition to drop after that. 

elpenguino
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  #3503487 16-Jun-2026 10:43
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Can you subscribe to HBO without Prime ?




Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit, Wisdom is knowing not to put it in fruit salad.



Earbanean
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  #3503488 16-Jun-2026 10:43
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We currently have the US version.  A few questions/observations around the new NZ service. 

 

Is the content the same between US and NZ?  At really quick first glance, without subscription to NZ, the catalogues look the same.  Anyone have info on that?

 

Pricing wise, the NZ 4K premium plan is $16 NZD/month, rising to $21/month after 6 months.  By comparison the US version is $23 USD/month = currently approx. $40 NZD/month.  So it's massively cheaper in NZ - but not clear yet if that's for the same content.

geek3001
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  #3503495 16-Jun-2026 11:01
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elpenguino:

 

Can you subscribe to HBO without Prime ?

 

 

Yes, I have subscribed directly via HBO's website.

 

Having said that, when I initially looked on subscribing on my phone, HBO's sign-up page asked me to connect to my provider per this screen shot, which made no sense at all, hence I stopped that and used a browser on my computer instead. HBO is WarnerMedia, which should have nothing to do with Amazon or Prime.

 

 

 

rugrat
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  #3503496 16-Jun-2026 11:02
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elpenguino:

 

Can you subscribe to HBO without Prime ?

 

 

Yes. I subscribed to HBO direct, as could only see monthly plans on Prime Video.

 

The monthly plans go up in six months, whereas the one year one gives a year discounted price.

 

I’ve downloaded HBO application to my TCL TV, so I assume most TV’s are supported.

 
 
 
 

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snj

snj
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  #3503498 16-Jun-2026 11:09
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For anyone that wants to have a poke at 'whats on' since it hasn't been aggregated into Just Watch/etc yet...  HBO has a slightly conspicously placed Site Map that lists all the shows/movies spanning from https://www.hbomax.com/nz/en/sitemap 

 

Noticed a couple that I hoped would return to streaming in NZ, but aren't on the service yet (but are in Australia via HBO Max).

Earbanean
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  #3503499 16-Jun-2026 11:11
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Actually, I wonder with my US subscription, if I switch off the geo-unblocking for HBO, then it'll then just give me the NZ catalogue.  That's how Netflix works.  I might try that tonight, to have a wee look.  

 

Assuming, the NZ catalogue isn't materially inferior, it seems a no-brainer not to cutover to the NZ service. 

 

Note, we hop around services, generally just subscribing to 1 or 2 at any time.  We subscribe to a service, watch the latest seasons of the series we follow and/or a few movies, then bin it and move onto another service.  It's a la carte.  I don't see any need to sign up to all at once and see no need for any sort of loyalty in this day and age.  The Black Friday annual deal for Sky Sports Now, being an exception to that.

Stu1

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  #3503500 16-Jun-2026 11:14
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snj:

 

For anyone that wants to have a poke at 'whats on' since it hasn't been aggregated into Just Watch/etc yet...  HBO has a slightly conspicously placed Site Map that lists all the shows/movies spanning from https://www.hbomax.com/nz/en/sitemap 

 

Noticed a couple that I hoped would return to streaming in NZ, but aren't on the service yet (but are in Australia via HBO Max).

 

 

Legend thank you, I really wanted to see the content before deciding 

geek3001
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  #3503505 16-Jun-2026 11:50
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Earbanean:

 

Assuming, the NZ catalogue isn't materially inferior, it seems a no-brainer not to cutover to the NZ service. 

 

 

If HBO content has as of today been moved from the previous provider, to HBO Max's new streaming service as of today, then surely their entire catalogue should be available to us from today.

 

May be I'm an idiot, or I have unreasonable expectations, however I believe the time has come to say bye-bye to legacy linear media providers (perhaps as their current content delivery agreements expire), and embrace streaming media providers, who should do away with geo-blocking etc, and just make their entire catalogue available world wide. That would surely reduce or end piracy, the need for VPN's and allow us to select and enjoy all of what interests us that is out there.

sen8or
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  #3503506 16-Jun-2026 12:06
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Already spend $115/mth on various music/video streaming, will possibly knock off one for a while to look at HBOmax, but theres nothing immediately jumping out as must watch

 
 
 
 

Stream your favourite shows now on Apple TV (affiliate link).
MikeB4
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  #3503508 16-Jun-2026 12:12
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Just what we need (not) another streaming service that will no doubt have 90% garbage and 10% content worth watching at launch and content removed progressively as the price rises.




Normal ain't coming back, the crazy stays.

Earbanean
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  #3503526 16-Jun-2026 13:31
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MikeB4:

 

Just what we need (not) another streaming service that will no doubt have 90% garbage and 10% content worth watching at launch and content removed progressively as the price rises.

 

 

Obviously quality (or otherwise) of content is hugely subjective, but IMO HBO has the best collection any streaming service - by far.  Older GOAT contenders like The Sopranos, The Wire, Band of Brothers, Game of Thrones, etc, alongside newer hits like The Last of Us, White Lotus, Chernobyl, Succession, etc.  

GV27
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  #3503531 16-Jun-2026 13:51
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Fine I'll rewatch Band of Brothers and the Pacific again.

muppet
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  #3503535 16-Jun-2026 14:13
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Yaaarrrrrrrr that's a naaaarrrrrrr from me.

 

 

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