I signed up for the one year deal, works out at just over $13 a month. Prime without ads is from memory around $14 a month.

Only plan to stay for first year, and then monthly 2-4 months a year as find around $20 a month for 4K a bit steep.

I haven’t seen HBO stuff since Game of Thrones, so there is a couple of run off series, there is also big bang series run offs, Georgie and Mandy one, and looks like one called something like Stuart doesn’t save the world.

Was looking forward to DC stuff, but it seems to be mainly Superman movies and not the series programs.

Prime video has the flash TV series yet it’s not on HBO, weird. a series called Lanterns is coming out that could be interesting and the Harry Potter one later in year.