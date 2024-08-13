The main issues you run into when running the numbers on towing 3500kg:

GCM limits on the common Thai built Utes of 6000 kg (other than the new ranger & amarok where the v6 get's 6400kg)

Class 1 license combined weight limit of 6000 kg

General ratio of tow vehicle weight to trailer weight.

If we take a $100k+ Landcruiser 300, you get a 2580kg Kerb weight & 6,750kg GCM. Add a 3500kg trailer and even without any payload in the cruiser, you require a class 2 drivers license. A great option if you are willing to get that (and fork out the money.







If we take a 2017 Ranger 4x4 (6000kg GCM, 2250kg Tare), and you hook up a 3500kg trailer, your remaining payload in the tow vehicle is dropped to 250kg (and you would want most / all of that in the cab, not the tray), but you can stay under class 1 license limits. But you are now towing a very heavy trailer relative to the tow vehicle weight. Dropping to a 2wd one will save a little weight in the vehicle, meaning a little additional payload while staying under 6000kg.

Big question here is if you are willing to get a class 2 license, or want to stick with class 1.

The general answer to a cheaper car that can tow 3,500kg is a thai built ute. Of the era your budget is going to put you in, ranger has the rear axle furthest back, so is generally favored, Hilux is kinda in the middle, and triton is the furthest forward (avoid for this application). But utes are regarded as not ideal due to the long rear overhang.

In SUV's, a Landcruiser 200 would be my first pick, but they hold their value very well. Here is a 2008 with 400,000km asking $42k. Yes it is well over budget, but depreciation is lower than euro / American alternatives



https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/toyota/land-cruiser/listing/4860562950

Other (Older, Cheaper) 3500kg towing SUV's



Ssangyong rexton

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Range Rover

Touareg

Can't comment on the Touareg sorry