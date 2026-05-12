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ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Advice on buying a 2nd hand car from a dealer?
LostBoyNZ

625 posts

Ultimate Geek
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#324684 12-May-2026 20:15
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My wife is looking to buy a car, likely an Aqua, ideally around $10k-ish, and we're looking at purchasing from a dealer. Not being a car person and never having bought from a dealer myself, I wonder if anyone has any tips?

 

I understand if there's extended warranties offered, like at electronics stores, to ask what they actually offer beyond the Consumer Guarantees Act, and that there's no set length to your warranty anyway if it's not of acceptable quality and last a reasonable length of time. The quality and reasonable length taking into account its age, price and milage.

 

We'll also have a maximum price in mind before we go the dealer, and aren't looking to sign up to finance.

 

I noticed some of the cars aren't in the country yet, from what I can tell they have people in Japan bid on them at the auctions and then import them over here.

 

But if anyone has any tips on purchasing from a dealer, that's much appreciated, thanks :)




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Radiotron
188 posts

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  #3490302 12-May-2026 20:25
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Anything stopping you from buying a NZ new car from a brand owner dealership, if you're buying from a dealer? And do your own finance if you can, but don't tell the dealer that until you have an agreed price in writing. Mechanical warranties aren't worth the hassle, you have rights under the CGA if it goes crook and you can prove it's been maintained properly. 




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RunningMan
9292 posts

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  #3490303 12-May-2026 20:27
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Radiotron:

 

Anything stopping you from buying a NZ new car from a brand owner dealership, if you're buying from a dealer? 

 

 

Presumably the OP's $10k limit.

LostBoyNZ

625 posts

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  #3490304 12-May-2026 20:30
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Yeah it's the big price difference for a new car really, but also this is a 2nd car for times of the times when she needs to work very different hours. Otherwise we drive together since our work places aren't too far from each other. So this car won't get as much use.




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ascroft
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  #3490305 12-May-2026 20:48
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Also can it be parked securely. Those cars are stolen a lot!!




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wellygary
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  #3490306 12-May-2026 20:48
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TBH, Given that you have mentioned you are looking at an Aqua, I'd get an insurance quote before you head off to look around...  Aqua'a are constantly in the top 2 or 3 stolen vehicles, and if you're in a place like Auckland you might find the cost of Insurance pretty steep. 

LostBoyNZ

625 posts

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  #3490308 12-May-2026 21:08
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Completely agreed, checking the insurance price was the first thing we did it yes. And then we compared the extra cost of the insurance vs the extra cost of fuel getting a different model.




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