My wife is looking to buy a car, likely an Aqua, ideally around $10k-ish, and we're looking at purchasing from a dealer. Not being a car person and never having bought from a dealer myself, I wonder if anyone has any tips?

I understand if there's extended warranties offered, like at electronics stores, to ask what they actually offer beyond the Consumer Guarantees Act, and that there's no set length to your warranty anyway if it's not of acceptable quality and last a reasonable length of time. The quality and reasonable length taking into account its age, price and milage.

We'll also have a maximum price in mind before we go the dealer, and aren't looking to sign up to finance.

I noticed some of the cars aren't in the country yet, from what I can tell they have people in Japan bid on them at the auctions and then import them over here.

But if anyone has any tips on purchasing from a dealer, that's much appreciated, thanks :)