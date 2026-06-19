AT: Pay for Auckland public transport your way. You can use your AT HOP card, contactless debit card, credit card, smartphone or smartwatch. We accept contactless Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay or American Express debit or credit cards. We also accept these cards in the digital wallet of your smartphone, smart watch or other smart devices such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.
I did not know when that started. It is great news because I no longer keep a current hop card. Several times I have used other means of transport when I could have used a bus or train with paywave. AT could use their bus stop advertising to publicize the change. I do notice those from time to time while driving.
Edit: Note that paywave is full adult fare