davidcole: Does AT surcharge every transaction like Wellington does?

No, unlike Wellington I understand it's just the standard adult HOP fare that gets charged (albeit there are some differences to caps etc apparently). Most occasional users would pay exactly the same as an Adult HOP card user.

Note that normally there is a $0.10 hold that gets placed on the card (often seconds after you tag on for the first time each day) then overnight the entire day trips is totalled up and charged all at once. The 10 cent hold then eventually drops off. This is in line with how it has worked everywhere I've used my Amex/Visa cards overseas.

Interestingly Singapore does charge a surcharge - but only to foreign cards. Annoying. Most other places don't do this, however.

I suspect when Wellington moves to the national system they'll remove the surcharge then. I suspect it is Snapper behind the surcharge as they also do the same with their own cards and they're the ones providing the interim solution until they finally get phased out for the switch to Motu Move. GWRC probably didn't have much of a say as Snapper is fully controlled independently -- whereas HOP is fully under AT control.