Technofreak:

There's headlines in this morning's news about the horrendous delays cause by the accident on SH1 north of Wellington last night. It appears the road was closed for over 6 hours. There are reports of of drivers abandoning their cars and reports of people walking across the lanes of moving traffic on the other carriageway. The risk of further death and injury IMO would have been very high.

This is a more extreme example but the number of these delays seems to have increased over the past few years. No doubt the increase in traffic has contributed but the major contributing factor seems to be the amount of time spent by the Serious Crash Unit to investigate.

These types of delays are a relatively recent phenomenon. Why the need for such disruption? Is the cure (the investigation time) worse than what it's trying to cure? I get the need to figure out what went wrong. However we seemed to be able to figure it out in the past without creating massive delays like was experienced last night.

If it's deemed to be absolutely necessary to have the road close for so long then there needs to be a plan to get the trapped traffic off the highway and onto secondary roads. It must be possible to have places in the median barrier to allow the traffic to be diverted onto one lane of the other carriageway. Just leaving vehicles and their occupants trapped for hours on end like this isn't acceptable in my opinion.