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ForumsBargains and Deals30 Days Free Apple TV+ for Eligible Returning Users @ Apple TV
Wakrak

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#324500 18-Apr-2026 11:18
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FC Mobile x Apple TV 2026 PTY (Console)

 

Offer expires on 31/12/2026. This is a promotional offer and is not for resale, has no cash value and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Valid only for Apple TV in all countries where the Service is available except the following countries: South Korea, Vietnam, Russia and Belarus. Valid for new and qualified returning subscribers only. Apple TV subscription required. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Apple TV renews at your region’s price per month after the promotion until cancelled. Payment will be billed to payment method on file and can be cancelled anytime at least a day before each renewal date in your service account settings. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms at https://www.apple.com/au/legal/internet-services/itunes/au/t…. Must be 13+ and in Australia. Compatible products and services required. Apple is not a sponsor of this promotion. Apple TV is a service mark of Apple Inc.

 

From 30 Days Free Apple TV+ for Eligible Returning Users @ Apple TV - ChoiceCheapies

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RunningMan
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  #3481842 18-Apr-2026 11:38
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Have you actually redeemed and used this, or just a copy and paste from another site?

 

It seems to be to watch a particular sporting tournament only.



Wakrak

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  #3481922 18-Apr-2026 13:29
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RunningMan:

 

Have you actually redeemed and used this, or just a copy and paste from another site?

 

It seems to be to watch a particular sporting tournament only.

 

 

Just redeemed the offer now to make sure. No issues. Cancelled straight away. Have it until the 17th of May. 

enserf
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  #3481932 18-Apr-2026 14:09
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Great thank you. Worked for me- it's for the full package not just MLS.



gnfb
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  #3481943 18-Apr-2026 14:48
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Me to 




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

I have two shops online allshop.nz    patchpinflag.nz
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gzt

gzt
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  #3481944 18-Apr-2026 14:58
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It offers choice EN U.S or EN Australia. Does it matter which one?

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