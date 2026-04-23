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ForumsMercury and NOWHow to connect to Mercury's IPv6?
Metamorphic

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#324538 23-Apr-2026 15:08
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I currently have a static IPv4 address with Mercury fibre broadband. I want to also connect using IPv6, which doesn't need to be static. I called Mercury customer support who assured me that this is possible, but helping me configure my router was beyond the level of the tech support person. The best they could say was to put everything in "automatic" on the router, and that they can't support routers other than their own.

 

What should I be filling out in my Omada router configuration options? Do I need enable Prefix Delegation, and then enter a Prefix Delegation Size? I'm just guessing with the value 56. Is the connection type correct?

 

 

Once these values have been applied in the router, do I need to restart the router and/or the ONT? How do I test that IPv6 is enabled to the router? To test that do I need to enable IPv6 on my VLANs too?

 

This is my first time to even think about these questions — I have a fair bit to learn. 

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SpartanVXL
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  #3483535 23-Apr-2026 15:31
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At a glance those setting should be fine for the router, there should be settings on LAN/VLAN side that enables ipv6. Push a /64 prefix and use SLAAC if you want clients to get their own addresses.

 

Edit: just did a google on Omada and it recommends heavily to make sure you have ipv6 firewall running as it likely isn’t enabled by default.



Metamorphic

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  #3483586 23-Apr-2026 18:27
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The Omada config software was updated recently, so it took me a while to figure out where Omada now reports its IP addresses. The gateway indicates it has been assigned an IPv6 address ending in /64. Perhaps I am mistaken, but this is usable for only one subnet, right? That's not helpful when you run VLANs. If this is the case, that's disappointing. Hopefully I am mistaken!

MichaelNZ
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  #3483598 23-Apr-2026 20:18
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The ONT is a layer-2 device so you will not need to restart it and probably shouldn't.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

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