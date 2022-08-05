Just noticed the NPC starts tonight, sneaked up on me 😀 ...it's always a good watch.

ROUND 1.

FRI 5th AUG :

Manawatu v Cant {Central Energy Trust Arena} - 7.05pm

SAT 6th AUG :

Counties v Otago {Navigation Homes Stadium} - 2.05pm

Waikato v Hawkes Bay {FMG Stadium Waikato} - 4.35pm

Auck v Harbour {Eden Park} - 7.05pm

SUN 7th AUG :

Naki v Northland {Pukekura Park} - 2.05pm

Tasman v Southland {Lansdowne Park} - 2.05pm

Wgtn v BOP {Sky Stadium} - 4.35pm

WED 10th AUG :

Manawatu v Auck {Central Energy Trust Arena} - 7.05pm