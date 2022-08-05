Just noticed the NPC starts tonight, sneaked up on me 😀 ...it's always a good watch.
ROUND 1.
FRI 5th AUG :
Manawatu v Cant {Central Energy Trust Arena} - 7.05pm
SAT 6th AUG :
Counties v Otago {Navigation Homes Stadium} - 2.05pm
Waikato v Hawkes Bay {FMG Stadium Waikato} - 4.35pm
Auck v Harbour {Eden Park} - 7.05pm
SUN 7th AUG :
Naki v Northland {Pukekura Park} - 2.05pm
Tasman v Southland {Lansdowne Park} - 2.05pm
Wgtn v BOP {Sky Stadium} - 4.35pm
WED 10th AUG :
Manawatu v Auck {Central Energy Trust Arena} - 7.05pm