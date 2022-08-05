 

 

Just noticed the NPC starts tonight, sneaked up on me 😀 ...it's always a good watch.

 

 

 

 

ROUND 1.

 

FRI 5th AUG :

 

Manawatu v Cant {Central Energy Trust Arena} - 7.05pm

 

 

 

SAT 6th AUG :

 

Counties v Otago {Navigation Homes Stadium} - 2.05pm

 

Waikato v Hawkes Bay {FMG Stadium Waikato} - 4.35pm

 

Auck v Harbour {Eden Park} - 7.05pm

 

 

 

SUN 7th AUG :

 

Naki v Northland {Pukekura Park} - 2.05pm

 

Tasman v Southland {Lansdowne Park} - 2.05pm

 

Wgtn v BOP {Sky Stadium} - 4.35pm

 

 

 

WED 10th AUG :

 

Manawatu v Auck {Central Energy Trust Arena} - 7.05pm