quickymart

Backed by Peter Thiel, this sort-of hovercraft aeroplane is looking to launch services here in 2025:

https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/travel/2022/04/ocean-flyer-to-launch-nz-operations-with-25-regent-seagliders-in-2025.html

https://www.oceanflyer.co.nz/

If they fly that quickly and that cheaply, I wonder how well they would do if they did the Waiheke ferry route as well? The suggested pricing looks fairly reasonable.

I suspect their range is limited by battery range however, so probably no flying to the US or Australia on one of these things (yet).