kingdragonfly

Rikkitic: Technofreak: I'm sorry, all this rhetoric about it being a woman's choice is just BS. A sperm is not a human being. It is a potential. So is a fertilised egg. As a foetus develops, so does the potential. The point at which that potential becomes a person is a matter of semantics and law. Women are not baby machines. They have every right to decide what happens to their own bodies. They do not have the same right over a child once born, which then becomes another human being. Birth is not just birth. It is the result of nine months of gestation and everything that goes with that. A child then requires nurturing for at least another 18 years, maybe a lifetime. The only person qualified to make a decision about this kind of commitment is the one who has to carry the burden.

Yes, most certainly they do but once conception occurs there's another life in involved.

The rights of one are halted when the rights of another are affected. In this case the arguments about a woman's rights are just as flawed as all those people claiming their "rights" around the Covid restrictions/vaccine mandates. In both cases the claims about rights are based on self centred thinking.

Your concept about when the baby becomes another human being is rather novel. One day it isn't a human being and the next day it is? I find that concept incredible. When a baby is born it transitions from a human being that is nurtured inside the womb to one that is now nurtured outside the womb. In both cases, the baby is reliant on the mother for survival.

I take it you think it's quite OK to take the decision to terminate the life of one person just because that person may be a "burden" on the person making the decision. Let's apply that thinking to later in life where an adult becomes a "burden" say through an accident or old age. Using your argument of the only person qualified to make a decision about this kind of commitment is the one carrying the burden, is it OK for the person carrying the burden to decide to terminate the life of the one creating the burden?