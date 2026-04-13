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ForumsPoliticsOrbán accepts defeat
Rikkitic

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#324458 13-Apr-2026 08:14
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https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-04-13/victor-orban-concedes-defeat-in-hungary-election/106557060

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

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freitasm
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  #3480309 13-Apr-2026 08:15
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Good.




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ezbee
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  #3480325 13-Apr-2026 09:15
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Cements Orban's fanboys J D Vance and Trump as losers along with Putin.

 

This is the most important day in Europe right now
Caolan Robertson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiayCdysN04

 

 

wellygary
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  #3480343 13-Apr-2026 09:49
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Basically, Trump is electoral poison in Liberal democracies outside the US, His Bravado kills off support for the right wing...

 

It happened in Canada, where the Trudeau administration was deeply unpopular, and a conservative Government was almost assured.

 

Trump got elected and started talking about Canada as the 51st state and the polls swung back  .. Looks like a similar impact has been seen in Hungary  

 



ezbee
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  #3480346 13-Apr-2026 10:03
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So Luxon, Seymor are not looking for a Vance, Trump endorsement. :-) 
Winston has gone so wild he might court it.

 

After celebrations hard work begins.
Much of Hungary's wealth after 16 years of corruption is controlled by Orban, Family, Friends now Oligarchs.

 

Wealth has power, will be looking for weak in opposition to elevate to turn the tide.

 

Zebras, wealth and power: Hungary’s election tests Orbán’s grip on power | Viktor Orbán
https://www.europesays.com/people/21093

""
The drone footage showed a sprawling residence in northern Hungary, complete with manicured gardens, a swimming pool and an underground garage. But it was what came next that captured much of the country’s imagination: zebras darting across the countryside.

 

The property caught on camera belongs to the father of the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, offering a glimpse of the staggering wealth amassed by his inner circle, even as most in Hungary have become poorer. References to the zebras – which came from a neighbouring property belonging to Orbán’s best friend and Hungary’s richest man, Lőrinc Mészáros – soon began turning up across the country; plush toys were sold at protests, people posted videos of their own treks to spot the animals, and photos of zebras were plastered over government billboards.
""

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