

So Luxon, Seymor are not looking for a Vance, Trump endorsement. :-)

Winston has gone so wild he might court it.

After celebrations hard work begins.

Much of Hungary's wealth after 16 years of corruption is controlled by Orban, Family, Friends now Oligarchs.

Wealth has power, will be looking for weak in opposition to elevate to turn the tide.

Zebras, wealth and power: Hungary’s election tests Orbán’s grip on power | Viktor Orbán

https://www.europesays.com/people/21093



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The drone footage showed a sprawling residence in northern Hungary, complete with manicured gardens, a swimming pool and an underground garage. But it was what came next that captured much of the country’s imagination: zebras darting across the countryside.

The property caught on camera belongs to the father of the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, offering a glimpse of the staggering wealth amassed by his inner circle, even as most in Hungary have become poorer. References to the zebras – which came from a neighbouring property belonging to Orbán’s best friend and Hungary’s richest man, Lőrinc Mészáros – soon began turning up across the country; plush toys were sold at protests, people posted videos of their own treks to spot the animals, and photos of zebras were plastered over government billboards.

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