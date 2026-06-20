https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/qingle-liu-jailed-for-role-in-89k-fake-nzta-road-toll-text-message-scam/HQXVUGU6TREXBMIQSEWLYMPK7Y/

I know an old scam, but what puzzles me is once they got victims card details from victim entering details in fake website, they were able to load the card onto their phone and use payWave.

‘Haven’t set one up in a while but certain when did there was 2 factor authentication and had to know more details then credit card number to set up, thought had to be done from internet banking also.

Wouldn’t think it possible for some random to set up there phone with payWave with just stolen card details.

"She used the stolen credit card details of two victims in two separate PayWave transactions to buy the designer items."

One person that lost their money only got half of it back from bank, though buying 9 iPhones didn’t trigger fraud detection. If that doesn’t look suspicious to a bank, I wonder what does.

I’m just surprised from story that someone can set up a fake payWave, just like that. So if someone sees your card details they can set up payWave?