Hi Quic
Here is one for your support FAQ.
Can I change plan speed?
How often can I change plan speed?
Where or how do I request a plan speed change?
How quickly does a plan speed change take to become effective?
TIA
Hi Quic
Here is one for your support FAQ.
Can I change plan speed?
How often can I change plan speed?
Where or how do I request a plan speed change?
How quickly does a plan speed change take to become effective?
TIA
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
You can change plans in the portal as often as you like.
It depends on which LFC you are with as to how long it will take. Chorus is generally the fastest as it's completely automated and can be anywhere from an hour or two (sometimes next morning if placed in the evening), other providers may be a up to a few days depending on when the order is placed.
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R19099E37JEK for free setup)
How often do you plan to change speed / plan?
Linux:
How often do you plan to change speed / plan?
Not often.
Just wanted to know if that was available with Quic before joining up.
There was nothing about changing plan speed on their Support FAQ - that I could find.
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
Linux: How often do you plan to change speed / plan?
You mean your ISP doesn’t offer an automated way to change your plan speed based on your own needs? Weird…
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
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I changed plan in Christchurch from 500Mbit to 100Mbits walker plan.
We were upgraded from 300Mbit -> 500Mbit, but I didn't need the speed so went to the 100Mbit plan.
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