Hi all

There were issues with Quic compute and ipv6 about a month ago - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=324743 - Hoping they are fixed.

That was for compute but now I am having ipv6 issues from home. I have not heard people talking about any issues and can not find recent discussions regarding any Quic ipv6 issues down south which leads me to think I am the only person having issues.

The problem is that for ipv6 I can't seem to get past CHCH. I can mtr to 2606:4700:4700::1111 which is the ipv6 version of 1.1.1.1 which is hosted in CHCH but if I try and mtr/connect to any other ipv6 address it seems to get as far as CHCH then nothing else.

I can post an mtr report of tests if that helps.

Using a pi4 with OpenWRT at this end which has been rebooted, link dropped/reconnected but nothing seems to fix the issue. ipv4 seems to be fine to any location.

So I was wondering if anyone else is seeing this or is it just me?