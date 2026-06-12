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ForumsVetta and Quicipv6 issues from Dunedin 20260612 or is it just me
Zagbot

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#324916 12-Jun-2026 13:24
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Hi all

 

There were issues with Quic compute and ipv6 about a month ago - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=194&topicid=324743 - Hoping they are fixed.

 

That was for compute but now I am having ipv6 issues from home. I have not heard people talking about any issues and can not find recent discussions regarding any Quic ipv6 issues down south which leads me to think I am the only person having issues.

 

The problem is that for ipv6 I can't seem to get past CHCH. I can mtr to 2606:4700:4700::1111 which is the ipv6 version of 1.1.1.1 which is hosted in CHCH but if I try and mtr/connect to any other ipv6 address it seems to get as far as CHCH then nothing else.

 

I can post an mtr report of tests if that helps. 

 

Using a pi4 with OpenWRT at this end which has been rebooted, link dropped/reconnected but nothing seems to fix the issue. ipv4 seems to be fine to any location.

 

So I was wondering if anyone else is seeing this or is it just me?

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mdooher
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  #3502437 12-Jun-2026 16:08
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seems ok for me

 

 




Matthew



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  #3502468 12-Jun-2026 17:44
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Yeah as there have not been other reports I was thinking that it must be me but can't see how/why.

 

As I mentioned I can mtr to the ipv6 version of 1.1.1.1 as it is hosted in CHCH but nothing further. See the image below.

 

 

Can't see a way to post a text block so used an image.

 

Can others using Quic down south post the same commands as above?

 

mtr hkg-61.gombadi.com -r

 

mtr sin-62.gombadi.com -r

 

mtr 2606:4700:4700::111 -r

 

I would be interested to see where your packets go.

MaxineN
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  #3502481 12-Jun-2026 18:18
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I just wanna point out that on Mercury I cannot resolve sin-63

 

Everything else does MTR just fine.

 

Edit:
Tested from a Quic Compute. Same deal.




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  #3502482 12-Jun-2026 18:22
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MaxineN:

 

I just wanna point out that on Mercury I cannot resolve sin-63

 

 

 

 

Sorry my bad. It is sin-62.gombadi.com

 

Were you able to mtr to the hkg-61.gombadi.com server?

 

 

MaxineN
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  #3502483 12-Jun-2026 18:24
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Zagbot:

 

MaxineN:

 

I just wanna point out that on Mercury I cannot resolve sin-63

 

 

 

 

Sorry my bad. It is sin-62.gombadi.com

 

Were you able to mtr to the hkg-61.gombadi.com server?

 

 

 

 

 

Yep. Quic in AKL does all 3(note this is compute so I exit out of Core1.AKL2).




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  #3502484 12-Jun-2026 18:27
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Thanks

 

Still interested in hearing from Quic customers in or south of Christchurch. 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lego sets and other gifts (affiliate link).

saf

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  #3502485 12-Jun-2026 18:28
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If you haven’t already submitted a problem report, given your traceroute I’d recommend doing so, so the team can check internal routing in case your prefix has gone wonky somehow. 




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schmoogol
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  #3502519 12-Jun-2026 23:26
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Zagbot:

 

Thanks

 

Still interested in hearing from Quic customers in or south of Christchurch. 

 

 

 

 

I'm in Dunedin and can MTR all those addresses. The Quic Discord is pretty active and you might be able to get some help there while you wait for your problem report to go through.

 

2606:4700:4700::111

 

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                    |
|                       Host              -   %%  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|-------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
| 2407:8b00:1169:schm:oogo:l  -    0 |   15 |   15 |    0 |    0 |    1 |    0 |
| 2407:8b00:1:b0::                         -    9 |   12 |   11 |    0 |   11 |   12 |   11 |
| 2407:8b00:1::c2cc:40:1                   -    0 |   15 |   15 |   11 |   11 |   12 |   12 |
| as13335.chc.ix.nz                        -    0 |   15 |   15 |   12 |   14 |   34 |   12 |
| 2606:4700:4700::111                      -    0 |   15 |   15 |   11 |   12 |   13 |   12 |
|_________________________________________________|______|______|______|

 

 

 

hkg-61.gombadi.com

 

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                    |
|                       Host              -   %%  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|-------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
| 2407:8b00:1169:schm:oogo:l  -    0 |   11 |   11 |    0 |    0 |    1 |    1 |
| 2407:8b00:1:b0::                         -   15 |    7 |    6 |    0 |   11 |   12 |   11 |
| 2407:8b00:1::c2cc:40:1                   -    0 |   11 |   11 |   11 |   11 |   12 |   11 |
| core1-akl2.vetta.net                     -    0 |   11 |   11 |   25 |   26 |   27 |   26 |
| 2407:8b00:fab::a2:b1                     -    0 |   11 |   11 |   26 |   26 |   27 |   26 |
| e6.akl-dc220-cr6.globalsecurelayer.com   -    0 |   11 |   11 |   26 |   26 |   27 |   26 |
| po6.akl-dc220-cr4.globalsecurelayer.com  -    0 |   11 |   11 |   26 |   26 |   27 |   26 |
| po1.akl-spkmdr-cr2.globalsecurelayer.com -    0 |   11 |   11 |   26 |   26 |   27 |   26 |
| e23.syd-eqxsy5-bb13.globalsecurelayer.com -    0 |   11 |   11 |   48 |   49 |   50 |   49 |
| po1.per-ndcp2-bb7.globalsecurelayer.com  -    0 |   11 |   11 |   94 |   95 |   97 |   95 |
| po13.sg-eqxsg3-bb5.globalsecurelayer.com -    0 |   11 |   11 |  260 |  260 |  263 |  260 |
| po1.sg-eqxsg3-bb1.globalsecurelayer.com  -    0 |   11 |   11 |  260 |  260 |  262 |  261 |
| e50.hk-eqxhk1-bb3.globalsecurelayer.com  -    0 |   11 |   11 |  260 |  260 |  262 |  261 |
| 2404:b9c0:17::                           -    0 |   11 |   11 |  170 |  194 |  438 |  170 |
| 2403:c780:b800:bb00::9009:1              -    0 |   11 |   11 |  170 |  170 |  172 |  171 |
| 2a01:300:c:0:146:70:0:3                  -    0 |   11 |   11 |  177 |  196 |  272 |  185 |
| 2a01:300c::82:102:29:0                   -    0 |   11 |   11 |  171 |  171 |  172 |  171 |
| 2a03:f80:852:aaa7::1                     -    0 |   11 |   11 |  170 |  170 |  172 |  171 |
|_________________________________________________|______|______|______|______|

 

sin-62.gombadi.com

 

|-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------|
|                                      WinMTR statistics                                    |
|                       Host              -   %%  | Sent | Recv | Best | Avrg | Wrst | Last |
|-------------------------------------------------|------|------|------|------|------|------|
| 2407:8b00:1169:schm:oogo:l  -    0 |   21 |   21 |    0 |    0 |    1 |    0 |
| 2407:8b00:1:b0::                         -    6 |   17 |   16 |    0 |   11 |   12 |   11 |
| 2407:8b00:1::c2cc:40:1                   -    0 |   21 |   21 |   11 |   11 |   12 |   11 |
| core1-akl2.vetta.net                     -    0 |   21 |   21 |   25 |   25 |   26 |   25 |
| 2407:8b00:1::a2c1:27:2                   -    0 |   21 |   21 |   48 |   48 |   49 |   48 |
| as16276.nsw.ix.asn.au                    -    0 |   21 |   21 |   49 |   49 |   50 |   49 |
| No response from host                    -  100 |    8 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
| 2001:41d0:aaaa:100::3                    -    0 |   21 |   21 |   55 |   63 |   74 |   56 |
| 2001:41d0:aaaa:100::2                    -   88 |    8 |    1 |    0 |   51 |   51 |   51 |
| be103.sin-sg1-sbb1-8k.sng.asia           -    0 |   21 |   21 |  142 |  143 |  146 |  144 |
| No response from host                    -  100 |    8 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |    0 |
| 2402:1f00:ffff:fe00:1000::35             -    0 |   21 |   21 |  142 |  142 |  143 |  142 |
| 2001:41d0:0:50::7:29                     -    0 |   21 |   21 |  142 |  142 |  144 |  143 |
| 2001:41d0:0:50::3:25b                    -    0 |   21 |   21 |  142 |  142 |  143 |  142 |
| vl15.sgp1-sdtor79a-n3.sng.asia           -    0 |   21 |   21 |  142 |  142 |  143 |  143 |
| 2402:1f00:8001:cc7::1                    -    0 |   21 |   21 |  142 |  142 |  143 |  142 |
|_________________________________________________|______|______|______|

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