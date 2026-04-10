I have one of these SSD hats for my Pi 4.

Looking for some advice around SSD selection. There seems to be a lot of choice and quite a wide price range. Especially if you consider ALiX etc.

I'm looking around the 500GB mark. Budget up to $300. I'm inclined to stick with local vendor. I've been looking ta PB Tech and Ascent, but open to other suggestions.

Use will be in Pi 4 running (in docker) PiHole, Unbound, Watchtower, RPi Monitor, Immich and a music server. The main storage demand will be photos and music files.

The advice I'm looking for is reputable brands and suppliers, potential pitfalls, any technical gotchas to be aware of. Any other general advice on the topic is appreciated.