Hi, first time poster here!

I'm looking for a "mini rack" (10 inch) to tidy up a stack of tech on my desk and I was wondering if anyone had any recommendations.

The stack consists of a mini PC and two switches (pictured):

It's essentially a distribution network for my office, but the mini PC is actually used as a desktop. I also have a full-width rack on a shelf holding the rest of my network gear in another room.

I like the look of the Deskpi, but they seem difficult to get in NZ without paying exorbitant shipping charges, so I was hoping someone had found something stocked more locally. PBtech has a Dynamix rack, but it has a glass door on the front which I don't want, and the reviews are mixed.

Thanks for looking, any suggestions would be appreciated. :)