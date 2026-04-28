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ForumsSelf-hostedMini Rack suggestions?
LightOwl

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#324565 28-Apr-2026 15:52
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Hi, first time poster here!

 

I'm looking for a "mini rack" (10 inch) to tidy up a stack of tech on my desk and I was wondering if anyone had any recommendations.

 

The stack consists of a mini PC and two switches (pictured):

 

 

It's essentially a distribution network for my office, but the mini PC is actually used as a desktop. I also have a full-width rack on a shelf holding the rest of my network gear in another room.

 

I like the look of the Deskpi, but they seem difficult to get in NZ without paying exorbitant shipping charges, so I was hoping someone had found something stocked more locally. PBtech has a Dynamix rack, but it has a glass door on the front which I don't want, and the reviews are mixed.

 

Thanks for looking, any suggestions would be appreciated. :)

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mentalinc
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  #3485137 28-Apr-2026 15:56
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Many many options online.

 

Check youtube videos, and 'tech bloggers' but something 3D printed may also work out.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 



richms
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  #3485141 28-Apr-2026 16:05
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The one that seems to come up on all the youtubers (geekpi/deskpi) is not an option as far as I am concerned as it uses non-standard US fasteners to hold the devices into the rack. Not cage nuts so I can use rackstuds, but pre-drilled and tapped holes to take some bastard US size thread. Absurd since all the other fasteners on it are normal threads.

 

I guess I could drill/tap out to M6 like I have done on other things that came with nonsense holes in it, but I would rather not support an Asian based manufacturer that persists with this nonsense.




Richard rich.ms

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