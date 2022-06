I own a Panasonic 65" GZ1000 OLED TV, and I totally recommend the Panasonic range of OLED's both for price and quality.

Harvey Norman have deals on Panasonic OLED's ATM, and there are some great prices which are around your budget.

If you would like to go up in screen size to 55" there is the JZ980 model for $2449. Panasonic 55" JZ980 OLED TV

A step up to the JZ1000 models, and you can get 48" JZ1000 for $2199, or the 55" JZ1000 for $2796. Panasonic 55" JZ1000 OLED TV

The above link is for the 55" JZ1000, but the 48" is the same, but with a smaller screen.

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, Dolby Atmos are all on board. I think that Panasonic TV's now have Android on board. Not certain though.

Panasonic claim that the TV's all adjust to differently lit rooms, so they would be perfect for all situations.

Happy shopping 😁