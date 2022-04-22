I have been soaking up as much information as possible on the 2022 Sony 4K TV models. Not released in NZ yet, but should start to appear in stores shortly.

It looks like Sony have really upped their game this year with new technology, and higher specs than last year.

The following has been copied from FLATPANELS-HD website, with some of my own input.

The A95K will be one of the first QD-OLED TVs and this year's flagship 4K model from Sony. QD-OLED is a new type of OLED panel, developed and produced by Samsung Display, that uses blue OLED together with quantum dot converters for red and green. The A95K QD-OLED TV comes with a dual-style stand that can be placed behind the TV (to hide the stand and make the TV lean back slightly) or in front of the TV (to make the TV stand up straight) which gives it a look of being wall mounted.

In addition, Sony will launch the A90K, A80K and A75K OLED TVs based on LG Display's WOLED panel type. A90K will for the first time be available in a 42-inch size in addition to a 48-inch size. A90K should be seen as an extension of the last year's A90J (55-83") that will carry over into 2022. A80K is a direct successor to A80J while A75K is a new slightly more affordable OLED TV range from Sony that will be available in Europe. It is the first time that Sony has brought OLED technology to the 7-series. Sony emphasized that all of its OLED TVs will feature 100/120 Hz panels so A75K should not be seen as a direct competitor to LG's budget A1 but rather LG's B1 series.

Sony will launch its first LCD TVs with miniLED backlights in the form of X95K (4K) and Z9K (8K). Like TCL and Samsung's ("Neo QLED") LCD TVs, these TVs feature a miniLED backlight with a greater number of light emitting diodes and more dimming zones as compared to previous zone-dimming LED LCD TVs. Expect Z9K to hit 2000-4000 nits and X95K around 1500-2500 nits but these are estimates only based on Sony's 'XR Contrast Booster' specifications. X90K should also hit higher peak brightness than last year's X90J, according to Sony.

