SONY 2022 OLED & LCD LINE UP.
Movieman

#295778 22-Apr-2022 15:27
I have been soaking up as much information as possible on the 2022 Sony 4K TV models. Not released in NZ yet, but should start to appear in stores shortly.

 

It looks like Sony have really upped their game this year with new technology, and higher specs than last year.

 

The following has been copied from FLATPANELS-HD website, with some of my own input.

 

The A95K will be one of the first QD-OLED TVs and this year's flagship 4K model from Sony. QD-OLED is a new type of OLED panel, developed and produced by Samsung Display, that uses blue OLED together with quantum dot converters for red and green. The A95K QD-OLED TV comes with a dual-style stand that can be placed behind the TV (to hide the stand and make the TV lean back slightly) or in front of the TV (to make the TV stand up straight) which gives it a look of being wall mounted. 

 

In addition, Sony will launch the A90K, A80K and A75K OLED TVs based on LG Display's WOLED panel type. A90K will for the first time be available in a 42-inch size in addition to a 48-inch size. A90K should be seen as an extension of the last year's A90J (55-83") that will carry over into 2022. A80K is a direct successor to A80J while A75K is a new slightly more affordable OLED TV range from Sony that will be available in Europe. It is the first time that Sony has brought OLED technology to the 7-series. Sony emphasized that all of its OLED TVs will feature 100/120 Hz panels so A75K should not be seen as a direct competitor to LG's budget A1 but rather LG's B1 series. 

 

Sony will launch its first LCD TVs with miniLED backlights in the form of X95K (4K) and Z9K (8K). Like TCL and Samsung's ("Neo QLED") LCD TVs, these TVs feature a miniLED backlight with a greater number of light emitting diodes and more dimming zones as compared to previous zone-dimming LED LCD TVs. Expect Z9K to hit 2000-4000 nits and X95K around 1500-2500 nits but these are estimates only based on Sony's 'XR Contrast Booster' specifications. X90K should also hit higher peak brightness than last year's X90J, according to Sony.

 

Full Flatpanels-HD article: FLATPANELS-HD

 

 

 

 

 




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

GV27
  #2905430 22-Apr-2022 15:40
The only real weakness of the X90J was the brightness issue. I mean for the price I got mine at I really don't mind closing the curtains now and then. If the X90K has improved that then it's going to a pretty solid proposition, price notwithstanding.

Movieman

  #2905431 22-Apr-2022 15:58
GV27:

 

The only real weakness of the X90J was the brightness issue. I mean for the price I got mine at I really don't mind closing the curtains now and then. If the X90K has improved that then it's going to a pretty solid proposition, price notwithstanding.

 

 

I read a Chinese review, thanks to Google Chrome translation. The reviewer was of the opinion that the Sony X90K is the improved equivalent of the X95J from last year, So, it will be the "mid range" TV for me this year. But. we need to see the prices first. I will wait for Black Friday or Boxing Day sales regardless of launch price.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

ARIKIP
  #2906682 26-Apr-2022 09:25
QD-OLED Looks like the way to go to get OLED blacks and LED Brightness in the same TV. Its Samsungs take on OLED and looks to be the real deal. Samsungs S95B looks to be the bang for buck winner and first out of the block overseas. Hands on reviews have been very favourable to this and the Flagship Sony A95K. No Dolby Vision support for the Samsung will turn away fans of that HDR format?,but perhaps the temptation of that QD-OLED Panel and better value will be enough to woo them across?. As QD-OLED is the new kid on the block it will be interesting to see what issues come up with it in the first year. As always theres no such thing as the perfect TV?. I asked a couple of Stores,JB Hifi and Noel Leeming if QD-OLED was coming down under this year. They hadnt even heard of QD-OLED lol.   



Movieman

  #2909597 3-May-2022 11:09
@ARIKIP. Lol, I always find store salesmen to be ill informed. I quite enjoy tying them in knots. You would think that as its their job, they would do research of their own.

 

Several of Sony's 2022 TV's have now been released in the US. Reviews are very positive, and it seems that 2022 is a real breakthrough year for Sony panels. Apparently, even the lower mid range (X85K and X80K) has been improved out of sight.

 

The Premium sets are expensive, but should be cheaper in the Black Friday and Boxing Day sales. I am looking to upgrade my living room TV to 75". It doesn't need to be a Premium set, as we use it mainly for SKY channels and sport, so the X90K is looking like a good option. Reviews have it as the replacement for the X95J from last year, Which is still on my shopping list. Prices for that model have dropped significantly, and I expect that they will drop further when the new models arrive on our shores. 

 

The UK are expecting the 2022 range to release in that country mid to late June. That will likely be the time that we see them here also. 

 

So many TV's to check out. Still lots of homework to do before I buy 😀




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

NinjaSZ
  #2909625 3-May-2022 12:37
Is the A75K likely to be sold in NZ? That model sounds ideal for me.

Movieman

  #2909822 3-May-2022 18:15
NinjaSZ:

 

Is the A75K likely to be sold in NZ? That model sounds ideal for me.

 

 

Not sure. We won’t know until mid to late June 




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

sdavisnz
  #2909839 3-May-2022 20:24
I recently picked up a 75x95j for $3800. I'm really happy with the picture and HDR performance, not to fussed about immenint models. Equilivent 2022 models will be circa $6000-7000 on launch.

Only thing I would like to get is the 2022 remote control, as it is smaller and had a speaker for finding remote when lost, I'll pick one up when I can.




Voice gives context



Movieman

  #2909841 3-May-2022 20:37
sdavisnz: I recently picked up a 75x95j for $3800. I'm really happy with the picture and HDR performance, not to fussed about immenint models. Equilivent 2022 models will be circa $6000-7000 on launch.

Only thing I would like to get is the 2022 remote control, as it is smaller and had a speaker for finding remote when lost, I'll pick one up when I can.

 

This model is on my shortlist, among others. $3800 is a good price. I’m hoping for a price nearer $3500. If I could get it for that price, I would forget about the others on my list.

 

have you noticed the “grid effect” that others are complaining about on the 75” and 85” models?




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

Kiwiuk
  #2910257 4-May-2022 21:08
More to the point, where did you get the X95J for $3,800, I am looking for one at the moment 😀

Movieman

  #2910410 5-May-2022 09:24
Kiwiuk:

 

More to the point, where did you get the X95J for $3,800, I am looking for one at the moment 😀

 

 

I was in the Christchurch Sony Store yesterday. I mentioned that someone on Geekzone got one for $3800, but the salesman didn’t bite. He gave me that look that says “nice try mate” 😂




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy Wifi

dt

dt
  #2910413 5-May-2022 09:29
sdavisnz: I recently picked up a 75x95j for $3800. I'm really happy with the picture and HDR performance, not to fussed about immenint models. Equilivent 2022 models will be circa $6000-7000 on launch.

Only thing I would like to get is the 2022 remote control, as it is smaller and had a speaker for finding remote when lost, I'll pick one up when I can.

 

 

 

x95j or x90j?

 

That's an insanely good price if its the x95j.. 

gehenna
  #2910415 5-May-2022 09:30
Define "shortly".  I'm still waiting for the 2022 Samsung Frame to show up in stores and that was announced late last year.

sdavisnz
  #2910417 5-May-2022 09:33
Yeah 75x95j.

Pricing was 10% off on the market.com over Easter weekend.

No I have not seen any banding.


Sorry for late reply.




Voice gives context

dt

dt
  #2910423 5-May-2022 09:50
sdavisnz: Yeah 75x95j.

Pricing was 10% off on the market.com over Easter weekend.

No I have not seen any banding.


Sorry for late reply.

 

oh nice one! perfect opportunity to snap it up with 10% off

 

I must keep a closer eye on the market.. I tend to avoid it when they come up in google results

 

 

SpartanVXL
  #2910517 5-May-2022 11:18
Some rumours of over-saturation and chromatic fringing, but no conclusive review yet I can find.

GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



