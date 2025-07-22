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ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Sony AV Receiver Repair - Auckland
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#320241 22-Jul-2025 09:43
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Mum has a Sony AV receiver that has a channel that has failed. It works fine otherwise so if we can get it fixed it’s be ideal  

 

Does anyone have a recommendation for a repair company in Auckland? Bonus points if it’s somewhat central. 

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Stu

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  #3396261 22-Jul-2025 20:21
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Phillips Electronics in Penrose would be worth a call.




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