Mum has a Sony AV receiver that has a channel that has failed. It works fine otherwise so if we can get it fixed it’s be ideal
Does anyone have a recommendation for a repair company in Auckland? Bonus points if it’s somewhat central.
Phillips Electronics in Penrose would be worth a call.
People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.
Keep calm, and carry on posting.
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