Here's the official word from Panasonic NZ:

The Panasonic brand in New Zealand has always been strongly associated with traditional AV categories in particular televisions and Panasonic New Zealand have enjoyed a strong history of supplying electronics dealers and their customers with quality consumer televisions. As a Panasonic sales company we have always outperformed in the television category compared to many other Panasonic markets.

Globally the Panasonic brand reaches far wider than traditional AV categories, into home appliances, industrial, automotive, energy, heating and cooling. We (Panasonic NZ) have reviewed our portfolio to align with the global Panasonic direction to focus on our home appliances, personal care, heating, cooling, energy products and more!

This will be an exciting opportunity to bring a wider range of quality products into New Zealand for kiwi homes.

Customer service, spare parts and support for Panasonic televisions already sold in NZ will continue, however sales of any new consumer televisions will cease as of March 31st 2026.