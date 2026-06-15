OK, so planning multiroom audio for the new build.

I'd appreciate recommendations for multiroom audio systems that aren't proprietary. By that I mean, they don't rely on a manufacturer's WiFi adapter, servers or features the manufacturer may decide to start charging for or turn off.

Mains power and Ethernet can be made available at all speaker locations. New build so easy to build in boxes for ceiling speakers/subs.

I'm also wondering whether I should have a separate WiFi system (if it's all WiFi connected). Perhaps use a 2.4Ghz router for the audio and 5ghz WAPs for general usage.

Liveable: -

Good sound

Five zones - TV room, living area, outdoor kitchen, pool, garage

WiFi connectivity (no/few audio cables)

Home theatre set up in the TV room (ideally 9.2)

Synchronous play in different zones (parties etc)

Separate play in different zones

Easy to use for competent adults

No subscriptions

Works easily with Spotify, Jellyfin and similar services

Loveable: -