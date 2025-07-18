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LoB

LoB

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#320219 18-Jul-2025 20:32
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Hey everyone,

 

 

 

I always seem to find useful information on this forum so thought I'd better join in the conversation. 

 

 

 

Looking to set up my home network (a couple of APs and CCTV) and I'm sure I'll find good advice here.

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PeterReader
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  #3395438 18-Jul-2025 20:32
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RunningMan
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  #3395453 18-Jul-2025 20:46
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Welcome

nitro
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  #3395463 18-Jul-2025 22:19
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welcome to gz. you came to the right place for some tips on your upcoming project.



ANglEAUT
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  #3395717 20-Jul-2025 19:51
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Welcome




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

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  #3395727 20-Jul-2025 20:25
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Welcome to Geekzone.

jarledb
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  #3395741 21-Jul-2025 02:35
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Welcome to Geekzone!




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  #3395751 21-Jul-2025 08:16
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Welcome to Geekzone, mate!




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  #3395756 21-Jul-2025 08:28
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Welcome!




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  #3396293 22-Jul-2025 21:41
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Welcome to the madhouse




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

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