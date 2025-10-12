Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersLaptop fan cleaning

gzt

gzt

18799 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7926

Lifetime subscriber

#322981 12-Oct-2025 15:19
Send private message

I have a couple of old but good machines I've had a quick look at internally. The cpu and gpu fans have hard to remove caked dust on and near the tips of the blades. I need to address that.

In both cases the fan assemblies can be unscrewed to float around on the wire for cleaning independent of the main board etc, but are not easily removed entirely or unplugged.. because laptop design.

I'm thinking CRC Precision Contact Cleaner or a similar product will remove the hard caked dust buildup. Any other product recommendations?

Create new topic
Dynamic
4022 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1861

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3424357 12-Oct-2025 15:26
Send private message

Is getting a small paint brush onto the blades practical?  Alternatively, an air gun while also using something to stop the fan from spinning (so you don't over-rev it).  A little physical pressure may be required to move the caked on stuff.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams



gzt

gzt

18799 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7926

Lifetime subscriber

  #3424449 12-Oct-2025 16:04
Send private message

I should have mentioned a paintbrush had zero impact on the hard caked on material. Some form of solvent/cleaner will be required.

bebek
17 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 11


  #3424519 12-Oct-2025 22:48
Send private message

I did mine with cotton bud or used stiff orthodontic toothbrush. Can be wet with isopropyl alcohol as needed.

https://www.chemistwarehouse.co.nz/buy/140477/home-essentials-isopropyl-alcohol-100ml

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 