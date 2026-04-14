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ForumsLaptops and mobile computersMBA: 16GB vs 24GB
NPCtom

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#324468 14-Apr-2026 09:08
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Hi all,

 

I currently have an Intel MacBook Pro from 2020 which I bought $2.6k. With the new M5 MBA just out I thought it would be a great opportunity to replace my current machine. I can get the 16GB model for $1999 which I think is a great deal.

 

Unfortunately, I now have to make a decision regarding the RAM. My use case is: education, wordpress development, general productivity applications (business excel/mail), sometimes running VS Code and a Windows VM. I'd like the machine to last for a 4+ years if possible.

 

The 24GB model is +$400.00, which isn't terrible, but it's going towards MBP pricing which I was hoping to avoid.

 

ChatGPT tells me 16GB, other forums say 24GB for "future-proofing" (not sure what this means). What do you all think? 

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jameshammond
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  #3480730 14-Apr-2026 09:45
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I bought an M1 MBP and upgraded to 16GB of RAM from 8. It's still going strong 6 years later with no need to replace yet. If I were you, given your workloads now, I would go 24GB so it will last you a long time. 



mentalinc
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  #3480733 14-Apr-2026 10:00
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If you can afford the extra, buy it now, there is no 'adding it later'.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

lxsw20
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  #3480746 14-Apr-2026 11:02
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Soon as you said Windows VM 24GB became worth it. 



NPCtom

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  #3480748 14-Apr-2026 11:06
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lxsw20:

 

Soon as you said Windows VM 24GB became worth it. 

 

 

I should've said like once a year (uni engineering software). It looks like 24GB is the way to go.

cddt
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  #3480751 14-Apr-2026 11:18
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An additional 8 GB of RAM for $400 is excessive even considering the current RAM shortages. 

wellygary
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  #3480754 14-Apr-2026 11:21
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cddt:

 

An additional 8 GB of RAM for $400 is excessive even considering the current RAM shortages. 

 

 

Welcome to the Apple-verse... RAM and SSD upgrade prices have always been pretty brutal,..

HP

 
 
 
 

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lxsw20
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  #3480755 14-Apr-2026 11:24
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Over the life of the machine it's $100 a year, and you're saving $200 odd by getting it with student discount in the first place. Not saying its a good deal for the price of Ram, but it would be silly not to IMO. 

Do the free upgrade to the 70w charger too, unless you really need your charger to be smaller. 

NPCtom

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  #3480758 14-Apr-2026 11:33
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lxsw20:

 

Over the life of the machine it's $100 a year, and you're saving $200 odd by getting it with student discount in the first place. Not saying its a good deal for the price of Ram, but it would be silly not to IMO. 

Do the free upgrade to the 70w charger too, unless you really need your charger to be smaller. 

 

 

Yeah you're completely right. Apple's revenue analysts must be some of the best in the world... you think $400.00 isn't that bad, then you consider a refurb MBP for only a few hundred more and then suddenly you're paying $1k more than you originally considered haha.

 

I already have the 16GB model coming today, but I'll initiate a return and get the 24GB instead. 

wellygary
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  #3480761 14-Apr-2026 11:57
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NPCtom:

 

Yeah you're completely right. Apple's revenue analysts must be some of the best in the world... you think $400.00 isn't that bad, then you consider a refurb MBP for only a few hundred more and then suddenly you're paying $1k more than you originally considered haha.

 

I already have the 16GB model coming today, but I'll initiate a return and get the 24GB instead. 

 

 

Apple's price ladders are legendary..

 

The first step up from the stock item is usually the cheapest, but once you make the move from the default you're constantly thinking "maybe just one more step"

SpartanVXL
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  #3480778 14-Apr-2026 12:36
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I don’t see any use case listed where you absolutely need 24GB. You’re fine with 16GB model if thats all you’re doing.

 

Apple pricing is always exorbitant, especially in NZ. Save your money and put it towards a better machine in 4 years time. 

antoniosk
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  #3480788 14-Apr-2026 15:02
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The keyword is running virtual Windows. Get 24GB - I run parallels and it WILL make a difference.




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Antoniosk

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RunningMan
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  #3480803 14-Apr-2026 17:05
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The Windows VM is the key here. For occasional use with say an 8GB RAM VM, then 16GB should be fine. However if the VM is used more frequently or is larger or you want to also run multiple MacOS apps at the same time, go for the 24GB.

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