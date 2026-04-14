Hi all,

I currently have an Intel MacBook Pro from 2020 which I bought $2.6k. With the new M5 MBA just out I thought it would be a great opportunity to replace my current machine. I can get the 16GB model for $1999 which I think is a great deal.

Unfortunately, I now have to make a decision regarding the RAM. My use case is: education, wordpress development, general productivity applications (business excel/mail), sometimes running VS Code and a Windows VM. I'd like the machine to last for a 4+ years if possible.

The 24GB model is +$400.00, which isn't terrible, but it's going towards MBP pricing which I was hoping to avoid.

ChatGPT tells me 16GB, other forums say 24GB for "future-proofing" (not sure what this means). What do you all think?